IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Armies of India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire along LoC from Feb 24 midnight
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
india news

Armies of India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire along LoC from Feb 24 midnight

The move comes at a time when the Indian military is largely focused on the standoff with China in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which emerged in the open in May last year
READ FULL STORY
By Rezaul H Laskar and Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:17 PM IST

In a surprise development, Indian and Pakistani militaries announced on Thursday that they had begun observing a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir from the midnight of February 24.

A joint statement issued by the armies of both countries said the move followed a discussion between India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha, and his Pakistani counterpart, Maj Gen Nauman Zakaria, over their established telephone hotline.

The move comes at a time when the Indian military is largely focused on the standoff with China in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which emerged in the open in May last year, though there has been no let-up in counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Long way to go for full LAC de-escalation: Army chief General Naravane

During their discussion on the hotline, the two sides “reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere”, the joint statement said.

“Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021,” the statement added.

The DGMOs also “agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence” in the interest of “achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders”.

The two sides further said that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be used to “resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding”.

People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that the established convention of weekly contacts between officials of the Directorate General of Military Operations of the two countries had continued in recent months despite periodic flare-ups along the LoC. The DGMOs speak on the hotline when there is a specific request from one side, the people added.

Troops from the two sides have traded fire since relations between the two countries hit a low after the Pulwama suicide attack in February 2019 and India’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019.

The people said that while the Indian side had agreed on the ceasefire, there was no question of lowering the guard when it comes to operations to counter infiltration along the LoC or terrorism within Jammu and Kashmir.

“The main idea is to have peace along the LoC so that the local population doesn’t suffer,” said one of the people cited above.

India and Pakistan had agreed along a ceasefire on the LoC in November 2003 but it has been frequently violated in recent years.

On Wednesday, the Indian Army chief, Gen MM Naravane, had said India wants peace and tranquillity along all its borders, be it the LAC, LoC or the frontier with Myanmar.

“With our continuous engagement with Pakistan, we will be able to prevail over them (for border peace)...as unsettled borders help no one,” he told a virtual seminar.

Naravane, however, said terror launchpads were active across the LoC, and the army will be prepared for a fresh influx of infiltrators in the summer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Dantewada is currently encouraging Maoists to surrender under Lon Varatu campaign.(AP)
Dantewada is currently encouraging Maoists to surrender under Lon Varatu campaign.(AP)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Allegations cloud alleged suicide of surrendered woman ‘Maoist’

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:42 PM IST
  • Dantewada SP rubbished the allegations saying the deceased surrendered in front of the media and her interrogation report and statements of other Maoists showed clearly that she was working as a CNM member.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian youth Congress members protest against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Indian youth Congress members protest against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders outside Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

LPG gets costlier by 25, one cylinder to cost 794 in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:28 PM IST
This rise in the prices of the LPG gas cylinders comes for the third time this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists at multiple laboratories across the country are also working to find out if any indigenous variant of the virus is behind the spike.(HT_PRINT)
Scientists at multiple laboratories across the country are also working to find out if any indigenous variant of the virus is behind the spike.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Covid-19 samples from 8 Maharashtra districts sent for testing of new mutations

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:24 PM IST
The transmission of cases has increased rapidly in some districts of the Vidarbha region. Districts such as Amravati have been reporting over 20 per cent positivity rate in the last few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sector has been rendered vulnerable by the pandemic necessitating concerted effected effects to combat the stress. (ANI)
The sector has been rendered vulnerable by the pandemic necessitating concerted effected effects to combat the stress. (ANI)
india news

MSME sector emerges as growth engine of economy, says RBI Governor

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Das called for increasing digital payment and digital penetration across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
india news

Armies of India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire along LoC from Feb 24 midnight

By Rezaul H Laskar and Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:17 PM IST
The move comes at a time when the Indian military is largely focused on the standoff with China in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which emerged in the open in May last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian army soldiers stand guarding at Chakan-da-Bagh outpost at Poonch. (HT Archive)
Indian army soldiers stand guarding at Chakan-da-Bagh outpost at Poonch. (HT Archive)
india news

India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire along LoC at DGMO meet

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • The meeting which was held between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors ‘in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere’, the statement said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash stated that classes, with not more than 20-25 students, will also be held on Saturdays and Sundays.(HT file)
School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash stated that classes, with not more than 20-25 students, will also be held on Saturdays and Sundays.(HT file)
india news

News updates in HT: 229 students test Covid-19 positive in Maharashtra's Washim

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oval Maidan. Thackeray slammed the BJP, saying it was a unanimous decision by the allies to approve the open spaces policy as the Sena did not enjoy a majority in the BMC.(HT)
Oval Maidan. Thackeray slammed the BJP, saying it was a unanimous decision by the allies to approve the open spaces policy as the Sena did not enjoy a majority in the BMC.(HT)
india news

Covid-19 spike: Mumbai's Oval Maidan to be closed from Feb 26

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:44 PM IST
The Oval Maidan, where cricket and football matches are frequently played, witnesses crowds of sport enthusiasts during weekends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
Representational image. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
india news

Fashion forward: Parliament staff get great deals on clothes, accessories

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The secretariat has put out a circular listing as many as 50 items available for sale—fabric for shirts, trousers, suits, uniforms for marshals of the House, neckties, even leather gloves and jackets
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 50 per cent of the buses are operating with temporary drivers and Anna Trade Union drivers.(ANI)
Around 50 per cent of the buses are operating with temporary drivers and Anna Trade Union drivers.(ANI)
india news

Transport strike in Tamil Nadu today, 80% bus services hit

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:07 PM IST
The strike by the transport unions has been reported to involve over one lakh transport employees affecting over 80 per cent of the bus services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Chinese soldier gestures next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state(AFP/File Photo)
A Chinese soldier gestures next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state(AFP/File Photo)
india news

Chinese infra push across Sikkim, Arunachal border raises a red flag in Delhi

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • China has been carrying out rapid military-infra upgrade across the Upper Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh including at least three new bridges, troop sheds and a new 66-kilometre road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shantanu Muluk,arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for investigation, in New Delhi, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
Shantanu Muluk,arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for investigation, in New Delhi, February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
india news

Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk gets interim protection from arrest till March 9

Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Additional sessions judge Dharmendar Rana on Thursday directed that no coercive action shall be taken against Muluk till the said date, when the hearing will next take place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The last hike in the prices of petrol and diesel was on Tuesday when the fuels prices rose by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35 litre each.(Bloomberg)
The last hike in the prices of petrol and diesel was on Tuesday when the fuels prices rose by 35 litre each.(Bloomberg)
india news

Petrol costs 90.93, diesel 81.32 in Delhi. Check fuel prices

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Here is how much petrol and diesel cost as of Thursday in different cities of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police in Amravati stop commuters after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.(PTI)
Police in Amravati stop commuters after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.(PTI)
india news

3 factors behind Covid-19 spike: What Maharashtra state health official says

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The concentrated spurt of Vidarbha region is gradually spreading to other areas of Maharashtra, including Pune and Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

India, Bangladesh to start bi-weekly passenger train from March 26

By Pramod Giri
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:25 AM IST
The non-stop passenger train with ten bogeys, running between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka, will cover a distance of 513 km. This will also be the third passenger train between the two countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac