Arvind Kejriwal hints at relaxations in Delhi, endorses Centre’s lockdown guidelines

Updated: May 17, 2020 20:39 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday endorsed the Centre’s decision to extend the lockdown till May 31 to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the country and hinted that his government would relax restrictions.

“Centre’s guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent,” Kejriwal tweeted.

In another tweet he said the Delhi government will announce a detailed plan for the national capital on Monday.

“Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre’s guidelines and announce them tomorrow,” he wrote.

The Centre announced the extension of the lockdown shortly after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) directed states to maintain the restrictions till May 31. Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra had already decided to extend the lockdown till May 31 while Meghalaya and Nagaland said current restrictions would continue till further orders.

Kejriwal has been an advocate of lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 that has affected almost 10,000 people in Delhi and claimed 148 lives.

The Delhi government’s data shows that the number of patients recovering from Covid-19 in the capital during the third phase of the lockdown has tripled compared to the first two phases.

According to the data released by the Delhi government, 1,362 people in Delhi had recovered from Covid-19 till May 3 before the third phase of the lockdown.

The number of people recovering has increased almost three times in the first 13 days of Lockdown 3.0 from May 4 to May 16. As of May 16, 3,926 people in Delhi have been cured.