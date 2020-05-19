Maharashtra further eases restrictions in rural and semi-urban areas by excluding them from red zones

Maharashtra government on Tuesday eased more lockdown restrictions in rural and semi-urban areas by excluding them from red zones, which are now limited to urban centres controlled by 18 civic bodies.

At present, 18 municipal corporations, including nine from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Panvel, Mira-Bhayandar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, and Ulhasnagar), Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati have been earmarked as red zones.

On Monday, lockdown 4.0 was enforced and it will be in place till May 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Stricter curbs have been enforced in red zones, as essential services are only allowed.

Private offices will continue to remain closed in red zones, but they have been allowed to operate in orange and green zones.

Municipal corporations and district collectors have been entrusted with the responsibility to earmark containment zones.

The malls and industrial units, which are not allowed to operate in red zones, can carry out their maintenance activities.

On Sunday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for lockdown 4:0 and the state government, too, has taken the cue and allowed the opening up of sports complexes, stadia, and other public spaces in non-red zones. However, group activities and spectators are banned from these public places.

The intra-district activities in these zones have been allowed at 50% of their permissible strength.

The state government is expected to take a call on the inter-district transport services in these zones over the next few days. The markets and shops in these areas have been allowed to operate between 9 am and 5 pm.

Though a limited number of liquor stores have been allowed to open in red zones like during lockdown 3:0, they are closed in Mumbai, the worst-hit city in the country, because of overcrowding.

“Auto-rickshaw, taxi and ride-hailing cab services have been barred in red zones. Two and four-wheelers are allowed only for essential services. Home delivery of essential and non-essential items by e-commerce services and takeaway and home delivery by hotels and restaurants are allowed,” the government order said.

“We’ve narrowed down the areas under red zones and freed up more areas, which are relatively unaffected by Covid-19. The non-red zones are allowed normal commercial and industrial activities,” said a state government official.

During lockdown 3:0, which were imposed between May 4 and 17, 12 districts in Maharashtra figured under red zones.