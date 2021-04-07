Lockdown in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur for 10 days from April 9 amid Covid-19 surge

The Raipur district administration announced a 10-day strict lockdown from April 9 to April 19 owing to a surge in Covid-19 cases, a government order stated on Wednesday.

According to the order issued by the Raipur collector, the entire area of the district, including the capital city, has been declared a containment zone and several activities have been restricted from 6 pm on April 9 till 6am on April 19.

Raipur had reported 76,427 Covid-19 cases, including 1,001 deaths till Tuesday. The number of active cases in the state stands at 13,107. In the last six days, the district witnessed 10,755 cases and 93 deaths.

On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh had recorded 9,921 cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the viral infection in March last year.

“During the lockdown period, the border of the district will be completely sealed and shops, including liquor shops, and commercial establishments will remain closed except for medical stores. All central government, state government, semi-government, private offices and banks will be closed while offices related to telecom, railways and airports will be allowed to function,” the order stated adding that hospitals and ATMs have been kept out of the purview of the restriction.

Industrial units and construction units will continue to function by ensuring accommodation to workers in the respective premises and other necessary facilities.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday directed senior health officials to determine the procedure for allocating beds in hospitals for coronavirus patients as per their condition, an official said.

Baghel also directed them to ensure that hospital beds are not allocated unnecessarily to anyone under any influence or reference, the public relations department official said.

The chief minister said that beds with oxygen facility and ventilators should be provided only to those patients who actually need them.

Patients, who do not need oxygen support can be admitted in Covid Care Centres or general beds of hospitals for treatment, he said.

The CM earlier held talks with the representatives of social organisations and appealed to them to cooperate in the fight against the pandemic.