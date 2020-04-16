‘Lockdown no solution to beat coronavirus’: Rahul Gandhi messages Centre

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 15:45 IST

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said lockdown is not a solution to defeat Covid-19 but a pause button and stressed the need for having a comprehensive exit strategy in place to ensure that the coronavirus does not come back once the restrictions are lifted.

Extending his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and all state governments in the fight against Covid-19, he demanded immediate scaling up of the testing facilities to contain the pandemic.

“The biggest weapon to fight this virus is testing. Our rate currently is very slow and we are not using the testing strategically. We should immediately and aggressively push for rapid testing, maximise it and use it strategically,” Gandhi said, addressing a news conference through video-conferencing.

“Whatever has happened has happened. We are at an emergency level today and need to look to the future and fight the coronavirus together as one, irrespective of religion, caste and age and unitedly defeat it,” Gandhi said when asked that he had warned the government of the looming crisis on February 12.

The Congress leader called for empowering the government machinery at district and at state levels. “We can’t have a top down approach to fight the virus. It should be bottoms up. The Prime Minister and the chief ministers should empower districts and the Centre should immediately release the money and resources to states to enable them to deal with it in a nuanced manner,” he added.

Gandhi said the government should strategically open key areas and use the testing to identify hotspot and non-hotspot zones across the country whenever the lockdown is lifted. “When you lock up the people, the disease gets locked up and when you open up, the disease rushes out. So, it is important to create two zones – hotspots and non-hotspots and once you identify the hotspots you clamp down on those,” he said.