Logo of INDIA bloc likely to be unveiled on August 31: Congress' Ashok Chavan

Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday said that the logo of newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) would likely be unveiled on August, during the third joint meeting of the alliance in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan(Image via X)

While addressing a press conference, Chavan said, “Around 26 to 27 parties will participate in the meeting. An informal gathering will be held on the evening of August 31 in Mumbai and a formal meeting on September 1. So far, two meetings have been organised so in this third meeting the next agenda will be discussed. We are deciding to make a common logo and it may get unveiled on August 31.”

Former Maharashtra chief minister also said that around 26-27 opposition parties are expected to to participate in the third joint meeting of the bloc in Mumbai on August 31. The first meeting was held in Patna in Bihar, ruled by the INDIA front parties, while the second one was held in Bengaluru in Karnataka, where the Congress has recently returned to power.

Earlier, party leader PL Punia had cleared that the names for the post of the prime minister for the alliance would be revealed after it registers a thumping victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "INDIA alliance has decided that the prime minister will be decided after coming to power. The elected MPs will choose the PM,' the Congress had leader said.

26 opposition parties last month formed a coalition 'INDIA' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) to take on the ruling BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that the fight will be "between INDIA and prime minister Narendra Modi".

The newly formed alliance also released a declaration, ‘Samuhik Sankalp’ which mentions about various issues ranging from caste census, Manipur violence to role of Governors and LGs, and demonetisation.

The 26 opposition parties are, the Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, JMM, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), SP, NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, RLD, MDMK, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), VCK, RSP, CPI-ML (Liberation), Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

(With inputs from agencies)