Lok Sabha adjourned within 4 mins as Opposition sticks to Shah statement demand

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned within four minutes until 2pm after resuming at 11am on Tuesday, as Opposition lawmakers reiterated their demand for Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement on police action against students during protests against examination irregularities on July 20.

Opposition lawmakers reiterated their demand for Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement on police action against students during protests against examination irregularities on July 20. (ANI)

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Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged Opposition lawmakers to stop protesting and let the proceedings happen and the lower House of Parliament function. But the sloganeering continued and prompted Birla to adjourn Lok Sabha.

“I have personally requested several times that question hour is the most important time under which members hold the government accountable and bring transparency in the legislature... Please help in running question hour. Citizens of the country also want Parliament to function. I had requested all parties at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting yesterday [Monday] to let Parliament function...there should be discussion on legislation. I request you again; let Parliament function,” Birla said.

Birla said that parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju clearly said at the BAC meeting that Shah is ready to give a statement on the issue of police action against student protestors in Delhi. “Multiple disruptions in the House are against the spirit of democracy. Stop holding placards and do debates and discussions in the House. I request, please help run the House. My mind is troubled when Parliament does not function,” Birla said before announcing the adjournment. Opposition lawmakers continued to raise slogans demanding Shah come to Parliament and make a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Birla appealed to leaders of all parties to end the logjam. But the Opposition stuck to the demand for a discussion on the police excesses against students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Birla appealed to leaders of all parties to end the logjam. But the Opposition stuck to the demand for a discussion on the police excesses against students. {{/usCountry}}

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The government on Monday offered to debate students’ issues and police action in Parliament with Shah’s reply in a last-ditch effort to end the two-week-long logjam. The Opposition insisted on specific responses and a second debate on the Ram Temple donation theft.

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The ongoing monsoon session has been largely washed out over the past two weeks. The Opposition has insisted on a statement from Shah in the House over allegations of police excesses and the use of pellet guns at the July 20 protest demanding then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

On Monday, the supplementary list of business stated that Shah was going to introduce bills to change the name of Kerala to Keralam, and to amend the National Cooperative Development Corporation Act. Union ministers of state Nityanand Rai and Murlidhar Mohol introduced the bills.