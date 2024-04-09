Lok Sabha Election 2024 News LIVE: PM Modi's next stop Pilibhit; Balaghat rally this afternoon
Lok Sabha Election 2024 News LIVE: As the Lok Sabha elections approach, political parties are intensifying their efforts to attract voters, with leaders thronging to the ground to engage with the public and gain support. PM Narendra Modi's rallies today • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday....Read More
• Later in the day, PM Modi will hold another rally in the Naxal-affected Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, his second visit to the state in three days.
• Following these, PM Modi will set for a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. He will hold a roadshow in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, announced the state BJP chief K Annamalai.
Grounded helicopter disrupts Rahul Gandhi's plans
Inclement weather in Madhya Pradesh disrupted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's travel plans, leading to an unscheduled overnight stay in Shahdol district, the party leaders said.
The former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed the helicopter ran out of fuel.
TMC leaders continue to protest
• The protest by TMC leaders continues on Tuesday after they were detained by Delhi Police on Monday during their dharna outside the Election Commission's office. They demand changes in the chiefs of CBI, NIA, ED, and Income Tax Department.
The Election Commission has announced plans to implement a GPS location tracking system in all vehicles designated for polling purposes in West Bengal, said an official on Monday.
Lok Sabha elections full schedule
• Phase 1- April 19, 2024
• Phase 2- 26 April 2024
• Phase 3-7 May 2024
• Phase 4 - 13 May 2024
• Phase 5 - 20 May 2024
• Phase 6 - 25 May 2024
• Phase 7 - 1 June 2024
• Counting on June 4
Man with gun goes close to CM Siddaramaiah
During a campaign rally in Bhairasandra, Karnataka, a man approached chief minister Siddaramaiah. Identified as Riyaz, the man had a gun fastened to his waist, which was noticed by Siddaramaiah and others on the vehicle. Riyaz, who was supporting the Congress, raised slogans and garlanded several party members. Police revealed that Riyaz, exempted from surrendering his gun due to a past assault, has been carrying it since then.
Amit Shah in Assam today
Union home minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Assam's Lakhimpur and a roadshow in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, on Tuesday.
BJP urges ECI to take action against 'fake' RSS
Bharatiya Janata Party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India regarding a fraudulent organisation masquerading under the name of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The BJP alleges that this fake entity is maliciously propagating negative narratives about the party.