Lok Sabha Election 2024 News LIVE: PM Modi's next stop Pilibhit; Balaghat rally this afternoon

Lok Sabha Election 2024 News LIVE: As the Lok Sabha elections approach, political parties are intensifying their efforts to attract voters, with leaders thronging to the ground to engage with the public and gain support. PM Narendra Modi's rallies today • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

• Later in the day, PM Modi will hold another rally in the Naxal-affected Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, his second visit to the state in three days.

• Following these, PM Modi will set for a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. He will hold a roadshow in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, announced the state BJP chief K Annamalai.

Grounded helicopter disrupts Rahul Gandhi's plans

Inclement weather in Madhya Pradesh disrupted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's travel plans, leading to an unscheduled overnight stay in Shahdol district, the party leaders said.

The former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed the helicopter ran out of fuel.

TMC leaders continue to protest

• The protest by TMC leaders continues on Tuesday after they were detained by Delhi Police on Monday during their dharna outside the Election Commission's office. They demand changes in the chiefs of CBI, NIA, ED, and Income Tax Department.

The Election Commission has announced plans to implement a GPS location tracking system in all vehicles designated for polling purposes in West Bengal, said an official on Monday.

Lok Sabha elections full schedule

• Phase 1- April 19, 2024

• Phase 2- 26 April 2024

• Phase 3-7 May 2024

• Phase 4 - 13 May 2024

• Phase 5 - 20 May 2024

• Phase 6 - 25 May 2024

• Phase 7 - 1 June 2024

• Counting on June 4