Arvind Kejriwal LIVE updates: Delhi HC to pass order on CM's plea challenging his arrest by ED today

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE updates: Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in the now-scrapped excise policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE updates: Today, the Delhi High Court will announce its decision on Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's plea contesting his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy money laundering case. Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma has set 2.30 pm as the verdict time....Read More

What happened last week?

Arvind Kejriwal has contested his arrest, and the trial court granted by ED remand, after which the bench reserved the matter last week following detailed arguments from both sides.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued that the case exhibits timing issues, “preventing the petitioner from participating in the democratic process” and potentially harming his party, referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The first phase of polling for the election is scheduled for April 19.

The ED countered the plea, stating that Kejriwal cannot claim “immunity” from arrest based on upcoming elections as the law applies equally to him and an “aam aadmi”.

The ED further said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been the primary recipient of funds from illegal activities in the Delhi liquor scam. Allegedly, a portion of these funds, totalling around ₹45 crore, was purportedly used in AAP's electoral campaign during the Goa Assembly elections in 2022.

Why was Arvind Kejriwal arrested?

The ED arrested the AAP convenor on March 21 after the high court denied him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. He was placed in judicial custody on April 1 after appearing in the trial court following the expiration of his ED custody.

The issue revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering in developing and implementing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently cancelled.