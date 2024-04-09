Arvind Kejriwal LIVE updates: Delhi HC to pass order on CM's plea challenging his arrest by ED today
What happened last week?
Arvind Kejriwal has contested his arrest, and the trial court granted by ED remand, after which the bench reserved the matter last week following detailed arguments from both sides.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued that the case exhibits timing issues, “preventing the petitioner from participating in the democratic process” and potentially harming his party, referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The first phase of polling for the election is scheduled for April 19.
The ED countered the plea, stating that Kejriwal cannot claim “immunity” from arrest based on upcoming elections as the law applies equally to him and an “aam aadmi”.
The ED further said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been the primary recipient of funds from illegal activities in the Delhi liquor scam. Allegedly, a portion of these funds, totalling around ₹45 crore, was purportedly used in AAP's electoral campaign during the Goa Assembly elections in 2022.
Why was Arvind Kejriwal arrested?
The ED arrested the AAP convenor on March 21 after the high court denied him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. He was placed in judicial custody on April 1 after appearing in the trial court following the expiration of his ED custody.
The issue revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering in developing and implementing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently cancelled.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann likely to visit Kejriwal in Tihar jail this week, name added to list of visitors
Arvind Kejriwal LIVE updates: Punjab chief minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann is expected to visit Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail this week, following approval from the Aam Aadmi Party leader, according to Tihar Jail officials.
• Officials confirmed that an additional director general (security) of the Punjab Police contacted the Delhi prisons chief, Sanjay Baniwal, to inquire about the protocol for Mann's visit.
• The meeting is anticipated to occur in the jail's common area, with adjustments likely due to the Z+ security status accorded to both CMs.
'BJP wants President rule in Delhi,' says AAP MLAs in Assembly
Arvind Kejriwal LIVE updates: AAP MLAs in the Delhi Assembly accused the BJP of “attempting to impose President's Rule in Delhi” on Monday.
- Madan Lal, AAP MLA, said during discussions on “attempts to unconstitutionally impose President's Rule in Delhi” that the BJP aims to coerce Kejriwal into resigning post-arrest, according to news agency PTI.
- Lal highlighted an alleged “emergency-like situation” where the L-G (VK Saxena) purportedly stated he would not allow Kejriwal to govern from jail. AAP MLAs refuted claims that Kejriwal is legally barred from governing while in jail.
- Lal suggested that rumours of the President's Rule were spread to intimidate AAP. AAP MLA BS Joon dismissed claims of a constitutional crisis and asserted there's no threat of dissolving the Delhi Assembly.
ED questions Delhi CM's PA, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak
Arvind Kejriwal LIVE updates: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogated Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant (PA), Bibhav Kumar, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak on Monday as part of a money laundering investigation linked to discrepancies in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
Bibhav had previously been questioned, and the ED recorded his statements in February under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
These actions follow the federal agency's arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the case.
'If Kejriwal joins BJP, he will be released in a day' claims AAP leader Atishi
Arvind Kejriwal LIVE updates: Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi said on Monday that if imprisoned CM Arvind Kejriwal were to join the BJP, he would be freed within a day.
"If Kejriwal joins the BJP like (Assam Chief Minister) Himanta Biswa Sarma, he will be released in one day," she said. The BJP is afraid of Kejriwal because he fulfils his promises, the Delhi education minister said. The BJP has “put him behind bars as he builds good schools, excellent hospitals and makes children from poor families capable of admissions to IIT”, she said.
On Tuesday of last week, Atishi made a big claim that following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, the ED was targeting her, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Raghav Chadha. Atishi said she was approached by a BJP affiliate, closely associated with her, warning of potential arrest if they did not align with the BJP.
Subsequently, the Delhi BJP issued Atishi a legal notice on Wednesday regarding her statement.
Delhi HC to pass order on plea challenging CM's arrest today
Arvind Kejriwal LIVE updates: The Delhi High Court will announce its decision on chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest and detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case today.
Kejriwal has raised concerns about the “timing of his arrest” by the central agency, claiming it violates fundamental aspects of the Constitution, such as democracy, fair elections, and equitable opportunities.