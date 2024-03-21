 Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in excise policy case; AAP rushes to Supreme Court | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in excise policy case; AAP rushes to Supreme Court

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Mar 21, 2024 09:54 PM IST

AAP leader Atishi said they have moved the Supreme Court against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by ED and sought an urgent hearing tonight

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with his alleged role in the state’s controversial now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy, hours after the high court declined his plea to grant him an arrest shield.

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Heavy security forces deployed outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence after ED raid, in New Delhi, India, on March 21. (HT Photo/Arvind Yadav)
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Heavy security forces deployed outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence after ED raid, in New Delhi, India, on March 21. (HT Photo/Arvind Yadav)

Arvind Kejriwal has been placed under arrest,” said a senior ED officer, nearly three hours after a team of ED officials turned up at the chief minister’s residence a little after 6pm.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Top leaders of Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who converged outside his residence accused the ED of acting on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Delhi finance minister Atishi said the ED’s haste in acting against Kejriwal when the Delhi high court was yet to decide his petition against the ED’s nine summons reflected the political conspiracy. “It is clear that this is just a political issue and PM Narendra Modi wants to put Arvind Kejriwal in jail,” Atishi told reporters after the ED landed at Kejriwal’s residence to carry out searches and question him.

“We have moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself,” she said in a post on X after his arrest, underlining that he continues to be the chief minister.

“Arvind Kejriwal was, is and will continue to remain the chief minister”.

Kejriwal is the third senior AAP leader arrested in the probe after his former deputy and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia as well as the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Last week, ED also arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and Telangana lawmaker K Kavitha in the case.

His arrest came hours after the Delhi high court turned down his plea to protect him from arrest.

“After hearing both the parties, we are not inclined to grant the relief at this stage,” a bench of justice Suresh Kumar Kait and justice Manoj Jain said in the order. The court also asked Kejriwal why he had not approached the lower court seeking anticipatory bail if he was apprehending arrest.

Kejriwal has skipped summonses on the grounds that they are “illegal”, and because ED has not specified in which capacity he is being called in -- as an accused or witness, as Delhi CM or as national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Until and unless you attend any of the calls, how would you know what information they want? The summons started from the month of October. If you had apprehension that if you attend their call .. then why did you not challenge? What prevented you to not go to the court below from filing an anticipatory bail?” the bench asked senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented Kejriwal.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in excise policy case; AAP rushes to Supreme Court
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On