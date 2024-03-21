 Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in liquor probe, to be produced in court tomorrow | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in liquor probe, to be produced in court tomorrow

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 09:46 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal is the second sitting chief minister arrested in recent times after Jharkhand's former CM Hemant Soren.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor probe. Kejriwal becomes the second sitting chief minister to be arrested in recent times after Jharkhand's Hemant Soren was arrested. While Hemant Soren made way for Champai Soren to take the mantle of the government, the AAP leadership on Thursday said Kejriwal will remain the chief minister and the national capital will be ruled from jail. Kejriwal's arrest comes a week after another big-ticket arrest in connection with the liquor probe. BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested from Hyderabad last week and was brought to New Delhi.

Arvind kejriwal arrested(HT_PRINT)
Arvind kejriwal arrested(HT_PRINT)

Why was Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED? What's liquor policy case?

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While Kavitha's arrest dropped hints that Kejriwal would be ED's next target, a high court order on Thursday made it easier as the court denied to grant any protection to Kejriwal from any coercive action of the agency. Hours after the high court verdict, ED officials swooped in at Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence with a search warrant. After a few hours, Kejriwal was taken into custody.

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Follow LIVE updates

Why Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested

Kejriwal was summoned by the ED to join the probe sine last year but citing various engagements Kejriwal skipped all the summons so far. Kejriwal moved the court and challenged the ED summons calling them unconstitutional. A major blow came to Kejriwal after the court on Thursday said it has no intention to get into the case at this stage.

The case pertains to the liquor policy which was scrapped after allegations of corruption. Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh were arrested earlier in connection with the same case.

Kejriwal has no access to phone: What is happening at CM's residence? 10 points

What's next for Kejriwal?

Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi said the party has already moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Kejriwal. "We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Cpurt tonight itself," Atishi posted on X.

Meanwhile, the AAP leadership said Kejriwal will remain the chief minister as it was decided after a survey of 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' at 23.8 lakh households in Delhi.

55-year-old Arvind Kejriwal became Delhi chief minister first in 2013 riding on the wave of the anti-corruption movement that he spearheaded with Anna Hazare. Kejriwal became the second youngest chief minister of Delhi but a year after he resigned after failing to table the Jan Lokpal Bill in the Delhi Assembly. In 2015, he again became the chief minister after his Aam Aadmi Party won the election with a majority.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in liquor probe, to be produced in court tomorrow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On