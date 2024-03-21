ED team reaches Arvind Kejriwal’s residence after high court declines protection

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Delhi high court refused to grant any relief to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from questioning in the Delhi excise policy probe, a team of Enforcement Directorate officials on Thursday reached his official residence to carry out searches and question him, people familiar with the development said. Delhi Police personnel were deployed outside Arvind Kejriwal’s house at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (HT Photo)

The people said Kejriwal’s residence was being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the ED team.

The Delhi high court earlier in the day delivered a blow to the chief minister, refusing to grant interim protection from arrest to Kejriwal over summons issued to him in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

“After hearing both the parties, we are not inclined to grant the relief at this stage,” a bench of justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain said in the order. The court also asked Kejriwal why he had not approached the lower court seeking anticipatory bail if he apprehended arrest.

ED claims that AAP leaders received kickbacks worth ₹100 crore in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Kejriwal has skipped nine summons issued by the federal agency since November 2 last year.

Kejriwal has skipped nine summons issued by ED — on November 2, December 22, January 3, January 18, February 2, February 19, February 27, and on March 4 and 21 — calling them “illegal and politically motivated”. He has also repeatedly and consistently objected to the summons, stating that it was not clear whether he was asked to appear before ED as a witness or suspect; as chief minister or as AAP chief; and without any details on the line of questioning.

An ED officer said Kejriwal’s questioning was “important” to know more about the conspiracy in the excise policy, in which ₹100 crore was allegedly paid by a lobby of businessmen and politicians — referred to as the South Group — to AAP leaders in lieu of liquor licences.

The federal agency last Friday arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, and a court subsequently sent her to ED custody till March 23.

A senior Delhi Police officer said the ED requested the North district police for the deployment of police personnel by 6m.

“ED officials told us that they are likely to arrest the chief minister and that they need force deployed outside his residence for law and order. They told us there could be a protest or some untoward situation and we needed to be on the ground. We have not been asked to assist with their work. We don’t know if they will actually make an arrest,” the officer, who refused to be named, said.