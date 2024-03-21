Will Arvind Kejriwal continue as Delhi CM after arrest by ED? Minister Atishi replies

With Arvind Kejriwal being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case, who will run the government now?



Delhi minister Atishi has ruled out resignation by the Aam Aadmi Party convenor, saying that he will continue as CM and run the government from the jail. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday.(PTI)

“We have received news that ED has arrested Arvind Kejriwal... We have always said that Arvind Kejriwal will run the govt from jail. He will remain the CM of Delhi. We have filed a case in the Supreme Court. Our lawyers are reaching SC. We will demand SC have an urgent hearing tonight,” the minister said.



Earlier in the day, ED officials questioned Kejriwal for more than two hours in the case. The interrogation took place after the Aam Aadmi Party convenor was denied protection from coercive action by the agency from the Delhi high court.



The central agency had issued nine summons to the Delhi CM asking him to appear for questioning in the case. According to the ED, the agency wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of now scrapped excise policy, meetings held before it was finalised, and allegations of bribery.



Kejriwal is the third AAP leader after his former deputy Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to be arrested in the case. Sisodia, who once served as deputy CM and held 18 portfolios, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 last year, and later by the ED a month later.



Singh was arrested by the ED on October 5 for allegedly procuring favours for himself and certain businessmen through his aides by influencing the 2021 policy.