Arvind Kejriwal ED LIVE Updates: ‘No one allowed to enter’, AAP leader after ED reaches CM house

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reaches Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Arvind Kejriwal ED LIVE Updates: A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home hours after the Delhi High Court stated that it would not grant any sort of protection to Kejriwal in regard to the coercive action against him in the excise policy case.

Officials with the ED said that they visited Delhi CM's office to serve summons in the liquor case. However, several agencies said that the officials arrived with a search warrant and were raiding Kejriwal's house. Kejriwal might be interrogated, some reports suggested.

ED has till date issued nine summons to Kejriwal, asking him to join the investigation being conducted in the alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor excise policy scam - on March 4, February 26, February 19, February 2, January 18, January 3, and December 22 and November 2 last year. On Sunday, the probe agency issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to appear before it on March 21 for questioning, which he skipped.