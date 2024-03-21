Arvind Kejriwal ED LIVE Updates: ‘No one allowed to enter’, AAP leader after ED reaches CM house
Arvind Kejriwal ED LIVE Updates: A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home hours after the Delhi High Court stated that it would not grant any sort of protection to Kejriwal in regard to the coercive action against him in the excise policy case....Read More
Officials with the ED said that they visited Delhi CM's office to serve summons in the liquor case. However, several agencies said that the officials arrived with a search warrant and were raiding Kejriwal's house. Kejriwal might be interrogated, some reports suggested.
ED has till date issued nine summons to Kejriwal, asking him to join the investigation being conducted in the alleged money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor excise policy scam - on March 4, February 26, February 19, February 2, January 18, January 3, and December 22 and November 2 last year. On Sunday, the probe agency issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to appear before it on March 21 for questioning, which he skipped.
‘Kejriwal will not resign after arrest’: Delhi Assembly speaker after ED reached CM residence
Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goyal said, “The scale of force being deployed at CMs residence shows that ED has come to arrest the Chief minister. If the court has agreed to hear the case, why is ED so restless. Manish Sisodia was arrested but not an iota of proof has been presented by the agency over the last one year. It may be a small setback but the party will emerge stronger out of this episode. Aam Aadmi Party and all MLAs have decided that CM Kejriwal will not resign after the arrest. The government will be run from the jail.”
RAF present outside Kejriwal's home
Rapid Action Force (RAF) is stationed outside the home of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
See Photo | Delhi assembly speaker and Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak arrive at CM house
AAP leaders, workers stage protest outside Kejriwal's residence
Watch | Heavy police deployed outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence
AAP leader Atishi on ED reaching Kejriwal's residence
“If you arrest popular leader like Arvind Kejriwal, people from across Delhi will reach his residence in his support,” says AAP leader Atishi.
'No one allowed to enter, seems like house raided': AAP leader
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj who reached Kejriwal's residence after the ED team said, "The way police are inside the house of the CM and no one is allowed to enter it seems, the CM house has been raided. It seems, there is preparation to arrest the CM."
BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda says Kejriwal known for ‘doing drama’
On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skipping ED summons, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda says, "Mr Kejriwal started his political career with the campaign called 'India Against Corruption', where he promised to put up authorities to crack down corruption which he has not done... He is known for doing drama, lying, taking u-turns and not living up to the commitments he made..."
Kejriwal's legal team files petition in SC against HC order refusing interim relief against ED arrest
Arvind Kejriwal's legal team has filed a petition challenging the High Court's decision to deny interim relief to the Delhi Chief Minister in a case related to the Excise policy.
‘Only AAP can stop BJP’: Bhagwant Mann hits out at Saffron party
AAP leader and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said on X, “BJP's political team (ED) cannot arrest Kejriwal's thinking...because only AAP can stop BJP. Thoughts can never be suppressed.”