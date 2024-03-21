Arvind Kejriwal is first sitting chief minister to be arrested

Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case. His arrest days before the Lok Sabha elections has been condemned by the opposition parties including those from INDIA alliance of which AAP is a member.



Kejriwal is the first sitting chief minister to be arrested by a law enforcement agency. There have been instances of chief ministers facing corruption charges. Here's a look at few of them:-

Hemant Soren (Jharkhand)

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering probe into an alleged land scam in his state. Ahead of his arrest, Soren had resigned from his post and the party chose senior minister Champai Soren as the next CM.

J Jayalalithaa (Tamil Nadu)

In 2014, then Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was convicted in a disproportionate assets case by a Bengaluru court. She was forced to step down and O Paneerselvam was sworn in as chief minister. Later in 2015, the Karnataka high court had acquitted her.

Lalu Prasad (Bihar)

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad was named in the CBI chargesheet in the fodder scam for the first time in 1997. After pressure from the opposition, he was forced to resign and installed his wife Rabri Devi as the CM.

Madhu Koda (Jharkhand)

Madhu Koda, the youngest chief minister of Jharkhand who ran the state from 2006 to 2008, was arrested in 2009 after the ED found discrepancies in his finances. The ED and CBI alleged that Koda received bribes for allocating coal and mining blocks during his tenure as CM.

Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh)

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was arrested last year in a skill development case. The arrest took place in the case pertaining to an alleged multi-crore skill development corporation scam during his stint as CM.

Om Prakash Chautala (Haryana)

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala, the son of former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, was convicted in 2022 for amassing assets disproportionate to his known lawful sources of income, in his name and in the names of his family members during his tenure as chief minister from July 24, 1999, to March 5, 2005. However, the Delhi high court suspended a four-year sentence handed to him in the case in 2022.