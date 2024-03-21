Kejriwal has no access to phone: What is happening at CM's residence? 10 points

A team of the Enforcement Directorate reached Arvind Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence on Thursday hours after the Delhi high court refused to provide any protection to Kejriwal from any coercive action. The ED action led to a major political stir as AAP leaders apprehended Kejriwal's arrest and moved the Supreme Court. The security around Kejriwal's residence was heightened with AAP supporters spilling onto the road and Delhi ministers camping outside the CM's residence against the ED action. RAF was deployed outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's house after an ED team started searching his residence on Thursday. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

How ED conducted search at Kejriwal's residence: Here's what happened | 10 points

1. Kejriwal was reportedly at his residence when the ED team arrived on Thursday evening. Kejriwal's parents, wife and children were also there.

2. A six-member team of the ED, along with an escort of the Delhi Police, first reached the CM's residence.

3. Initially, it was said that ED went to Kejriwal's residence to deliver another summons. Kejriwal has so far skipped nine summons of the ED calling it unconstitutional.

4. The ED team was also armed with a search warrant and though they initially said they went to hand over the summons, a raid started.

5. Arvind Kejriwal was told that he would be interrogated as well in connection with the liquor probe.

6. Delhi Police strengthened the security around Kejriwal's residence. More police forces arrived since the ED's raid began, Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

7. Bharadwaj was not allowed to enter Kejriwal's residence and he started posting updates from in front of Kejriwal's house on X.

8. Kejriwal's phone was confiscated and no one in CM's house had access to phone, Bharadwaj said.

9. Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal arrived outside Kejriwal's residence and said he can't be playing flute like Nero while his party has come under such an attack." Party and all MLAs have decided that CM Kejriwal will not resign after the arrest. The government will be run from the jail," Goyal said.

10. Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra reacted to the ED action on Kejriwal and said it was BJP's diversionary tactics as Election Commission also uploaded dull data on electoral bonds.