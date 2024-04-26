 Lok Sabha election 2024 voting phase 2: Voter turnout in Rajasthan at 50.27% till 3 pm | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha election 2024 voting phase 2: Voter turnout in Rajasthan at 50.27% till 3 pm

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2024 05:14 PM IST

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting is underway in Barmer, Jodhpur, Jalore, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Udaipur, Kota, and others.

The voter turnout for Rajasthan's 13 constituencies in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was recorded at 50.27 per cent on Friday, April 26, as of 3 pm, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data. Approximately 2.8 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in this phase.

Lok Sabha election 2024: People queue to vote at a polling station during the second phase of the general elections, in Barmer, Rajasthan, India, April 26, 2024. (REUTERS)
Lok Sabha election 2024: People queue to vote at a polling station during the second phase of the general elections, in Barmer, Rajasthan, India, April 26, 2024. (REUTERS)

This marks the concluding phase of polling in the state, following the first phase held on April 19. During this phase, 12 other parliamentary constituencies, out of a total of 25, underwent voting. The voter turnout in these constituencies during phase 1 was over 57 per cent.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Which constituencies are voting today?

Voting is currently taking place in 13 constituencies across Rajasthan, including Barmer-Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Jalore, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Kota-Bundi, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran. Additionally, a bypoll is underway in the Bagidora Assembly constituency.

The Banswara constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 60.01% per cent as of 3 pm, while the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency witnessed the lowest turnout at 42.61 per cent.

Here's the voter turnout across constituencies participating in today's voting as of 3 pm:

S.NoConstituencyVoter turnout
1.Ajmer43.28%
2.Banswara60.01%
3.Barmer59.71%
4.Bhilwara45.39%
5.Chittorgarh51.71%
6.Jalore49.85%
7.Jhalawar-baran56.12%
8.Jodhpur50%
9.Kota54.78%
10.Pali44.27%
11.Rajsamand43.94%
12.Tonk-sawai Madhopur42.61%
13.Udaipur51.60%

Key candidates in the fray

Key candidates running for the constituencies participating in Friday's election included Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is vying for the seat in Kota-Bundi.

CP Joshi, the BJP state president, is contesting from Chittorgarh. Union Minister and BJP candidate from Jodhpur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, is also contesting. All of them exercised their voting rights during the second phase on Friday.

What happened in these constituencies on voting day?

- In Banswara, no voters turned up at the Adibheet polling booth during the initial hours due to locals' demands for compensation regarding land acquired for a power plant, leading to a boycott declaration. Officials are making efforts to persuade voters to cast their ballots.

- The Bagidora Assembly seat in Banswara became vacant after Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya defected to the BJP. Malviya is now contesting the Lok Sabha election from Banswara as a BJP candidate.

- Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani exercised his voting rights in Ajmer, while former chief ministers Vasundhara Raje and Ashok Gehlot cast their votes in Jhalawar and Jodhpur, respectively.

- Bhuri Bai, aged 108, cast her vote at the Gunjara polling booth in the Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha constituency. Her family members accompanied her in a wheelchair to the polling booth.

- A man, his son, and granddaughters, representing three generations, arrived at a polling station in Sankand, Jalore, to cast their votes. They also took pictures at the selfie point in the booth.

- A groom voted at Bhadsoda in Chittorgarh before his wedding procession. He emphasised the importance of participating in democracy by casting his vote before his marriage ceremony.

(With PTI inputs)

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Lok Sabha election 2024 voting phase 2: Voter turnout in Rajasthan at 50.27% till 3 pm
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On