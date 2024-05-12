 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: Voting on 96 seats on Monday | Full list | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: Voting on 96 seats on Monday | Full list

ByHT News Desk
May 12, 2024 03:57 PM IST

Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections with 96 constituencies from 10 States/UTs to vote on Monday.

The voting for Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections covering 96 constituencies from 10 States/UTs will take place on Monday.

Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections: 96 constituencies from 10 States/UTs to vote on Monday.
Phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections: 96 constituencies from 10 States/UTs to vote on Monday.

According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for the 96 parliamentary constituencies, of which 1,717 candidates stands now. Telangana recorded the highest number of nominations at 1,488, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 1,103 nominations across 25 constituencies.

The deadline for filing nominations for Phase 4 in all 10 States/UTs was April 25.

List of constituencies scheduled for polling on May 13

1. Andhra Pradesh: Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijaywada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajamet, Chittoor.

2. Bihar: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger.

3. Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar.

4. Jharkhand: Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamu.

5. Madhya Pradesh: Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa.

6. Maharashtra: Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed.

7. Odisha: Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput, Kalahandi.

8. Telangana: Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warrangal, Mahbudabad, Khammam.

9. Uttar Pradesh: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich.

10. West Bengal: Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum.

Polling times for Maharashtra's third phase voting

Voting will kick off at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm across 23,036 polling centres designated for the third phase of the general elections. The average number of contesting candidates per parliamentary constituency in the fourth phase is 18, as per the ECI.

