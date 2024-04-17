Lok Sabha elections: Lost your voter ID card? Here's how you can still vote

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is scheduled for Friday, covering 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. Voter ID, also known as the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), is a vital document to enable you vote.

If you don't have your physical voting ID card, also known as the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), can you still cast your franchise? Yes, the Election Commission has confirmed that you can exercise your voting right even without your physical ID card.

You can obtain an election slip printout and carry one of the following documents for voting: Passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, Driving licence, MNREGA card, ID cards of Central and state government employees and pension cards with a photo are also acceptable for voting at polling booths.

However, voters must verify if their name is included in the official voter list by the Election Commission.

Here's how to check if your name is on the electoral roll:

1. Visit https://voters.eci.gov.in/ and click on "search in electoral roll."

2. Select your state and language.

3. Enter your details and captcha code.

4. Click on "search" to see if your name appears on the electoral roll.

If your name doesn't appear, register yourself on the voter list using either the online or offline method:

Online method:

1. Fill out "Form 6" on the ECI website.

2. Provide personal details and upload supporting documents.

3. Submit the form and track the application status using the reference number.

Offline method:

1. Obtain Form 6 from Electoral Registration Offices or Booth Level Officers.

2. Fill and submit the form along with relevant documents to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer or Booth Level Officer.

Required documents include a passport-sized photograph, identity proof (e.g., Aadhaar card, PAN card), address proof (e.g., utility bill, ration card), and date of birth proof (e.g., birth certificate).