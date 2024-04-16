Lok Sabha election 2024: Phase 1 polling on April 19. Check full schedule, key constituencies

The first of seven phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections will take place on April 19. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the second phase is scheduled to be held on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, fifth phase on May 20, sixth phase on May 25 and the last phase on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. Even if Indian voters are voting more strategically, this effect could be offset by other factors known to influence election outcomes, from anti-incumbency to a “honeymoon effect” (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Besides the lok sabha elections, assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim would also take place simultaneously during this period.



In the first phase, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will vote to elect their respective assemblies.

Which constituencies will vote in phase 1?

The first phase of the elections will cover 102 constituencies of 21 states and union territories (UTs), wherein 10 states and UTs will be fully covered, while 11 states and UTs will be partially covered.

1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1): Andaman and Nicobar Islands

2. Arunachal Pradesh (2): Arunachal Pradesh East, Arunachal Pradesh West

3. Assam (5): Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur

4. Bihar (4): Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Nawada

5. Chhattisgarh (1): Bastar

6. Jammu and Kashmir (1): Udhampur

7. Lakshadweep (1): Lakshadweep

8. Madhya Pradesh (6): Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, Shahdol

9. Maharashtra (5): Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Ramtek

10. Manipur (2): Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur

11. Meghalaya (2): Shillong, Tura

12. Mizoram (1): Mizoram

13. Nagaland (1): Nagaland

14. Puducherry (1): Puducherry

15. Rajasthan(12): Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur

16. Sikkim (1): Sikkim

17. Tamil Nadu (39): Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari

18. Tripura (1): Tripura West

19. Uttarakhand (5): Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar

20. Uttar Pradesh (8): Pilibhit, Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur

21. West Bengal (3): Coochbehar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri

Who are the key candidates?

Tamil Nadu, which sends 39 members to the Lok Sabha, will witness polling in all constituencies. The key candidates include former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Chennai South), DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran (Chennai Central), former Union minister A Raja (Nilgiri) and Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (Coimbatore).



In the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Jitendra Singh is in poll fray from Udhampur. Union minister Nitin Gadkari is contesting from Nagpur for the third time.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting from Assam's Dibrugarh, while Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is contesting from Jorhat.