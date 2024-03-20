Indian govt urges NRI voters to participate in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, here's a step-by-step guide

Ahead of the 18th Lok Sabha elections, the Indian government has urged all non-residents of India (NRI) to cast their vote. The polls will be conducted in seven phases beginning from April 19 and the results will be declared on June 4. The overseas voters are required to inform the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of any alterations in their residential address overseas.

The other phases will take place on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

In a post on X, the Press Information Bureau wrote: "Calling all NRI voters to cast their vote this Lok Sabha Elections" and shared a step by step guide to inform how NRI voters can participate in the general elections.

Who is an NRI voter or an overseas electoral?

An overseas voter is an Indian citizen who is residing in another country for employment, higher education, or various reasons and has not acquired citizenship of that nation, as per the Election Commission. They are eligible to register as voters at the address listed on their Indian passport.

Notably, NRI were not allowed to cast their vote in the general elections before 2010.

Here is how NRIs can vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections:

The first step is to fill out Form 6A online at the voter portal – at https://voters.eci.gov.in/ -- and upload the required documents.

Following this, booth-level officials will visit the passport's address to verify the copies of the given proofs.

If required, voters can use Form 8 to correct the electoral roll.

NRIs can vote by presenting their original passports at the polling location.

What documents are required?

NRI voters must affix their recent passport-sized colored photograph in Form 6A.

Self-attested photocopies of the recent pages of the passport comprising photographs, addresses in India and the valid visa endorsement.

Form can be submitted in person or via mail

An applicant may submit the form in person or via mail. According to the ECI website, if the application is received by post, a photocopy of each of the above-mentioned documents must be self-attested.

In addition, the candidate can submit the form in person to the constituency's Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant ERO. In case, the form is submitted in person to the ERO, the applicant shall produce original passport for verification.

What will happen after submission of the form?

After the form submission, booth level officer will visit the home address given in your passport to verify the copies of documents.

If case no family member or relative is available to provide a declaration for document verification, the records will be sent to the concerned Indian Mission.

The ERO's decision will be notified to you via post at your address and SMS to the mobile number provided in Form 6A.

NRI voters will not be issued an EPIC, and they are required vote in person at the polling station with their original passport.

According to the Election Commission, there are over 97 crore registered voters, with 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females.