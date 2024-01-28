 US-based NRI strangled in Kapurthala village, in-laws held; husband booked - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / US-based NRI strangled in Kapurthala village, in-laws held; husband booked

US-based NRI strangled in Kapurthala village, in-laws held; husband booked

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 29, 2024 06:16 AM IST

A 30-year-old NRI woman was strangled to death at her in-laws' village in Kapurthala, India. Her in-laws and husband have been arrested.

KAPURTHALA : A 30-year-old US-based NRI woman was strangled at Kapurthala’s Nenomallian village.

A 30-year-old US-based NRI woman was strangled at Kapurthala’s Nenomallian village.
A 30-year-old US-based NRI woman was strangled at Kapurthala’s Nenomallian village.

The victim was identified as Rajdeep Kaur, who was staying in the US for past seven years. The police have registered a case against the victim’s in-laws Jasdev Singh, Baljit Kaur and husband Manjinder Singh under Sections of 302 (murder), 120-b (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Pena Code (IPC). While the in-laws have been arrested, the husband is living in the US illegally, the police said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The matter came to light when the victim’s mother, Nirmal Kaur, a UK resident, alleged that her daughter was called to India along with her 5-year-old son on January 12 on the pretext of attending a wedding. On January 24, I received call from her in-laws that Rajdeep was admitted to local hospital due to heart illness, where she died after brief treatment. I immediately rushed to India from the UK but started inquiring about my daughter’s death,” she stated in her complaint to the police.

She alleged that her in-laws were not in favour of conducting the post-mortem and asked to perform her last rites without medical investigation.

“I got suspicious as her in-laws and relatives kept changing their statements. I approached local police and filed a complaint on January 26,” she said, adding that there was no wedding function in the family.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Babandeep Singh said on the basis of initial post-mortem report, it has been found that the victim was strangled to death.

“The victim’s in-laws were taken in custody during which they confessed that Rajdeep was murdered and was rushed to a hospital to show that she died a natural death,” the DSP said.

Police said in the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that her husband Manjinder is also part of the conspiracy.

The victim’s mother alleged that the minor son of her daughter is also missing and is reportedly in the custody of the accused persons’ relatives.

“Property dispute might be the reason behind the murder,” the DSP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On