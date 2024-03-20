Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Gazette notification released for phase 1 polling
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Campaigning for the upcoming general elections is in full flow after the Election Commission of India (ECI), on March 16, declared the schedule of what will be the world's largest democratic exercise, with 96.8 crore eligible voters. On Wednesday, the gazette notification was released for the first phase of polling; in the first phase, voting will be held on April 19 in 102 parliamentary constituencies across 17 states and four Union territories (UTs)....Read More
Lok Sabha Election 2024 full schedule:
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be conducted on June 4, as per the schedule released by the poll body.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is seeking a third consecutive term. In both 2014 and the previous 2019 polls, the BJP secured a majority on its own, winning 282 and 303 seats, respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too is targeting a hattrick of wins for the country's top job.
NDA's principal challenger is the Congress-led opposition I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc, with over two dozen constituents.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Nominations begin for first phase
In addition to the notification being issued, nomination process has also commenced for the first phase. For the first phase, the deadline for filing nomination papers is March 27.
The nominations will be scrutinised on March 28, and the last date to withdraw nominations is March 30.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Urge parties not to indulge in religious campaigning, says Uttarakhand CEO
“We urge all political parties to not do any kind of religious campaigning. Newspaper or TV ads can be given only after they are approved by the Media Monitoring Certification Committee. If a private person puts up a particular party's or candidate's flag on his house, they will be booked. So, the guidelines are clear and we have made everything clear to the political parties,” says Dr BVRC Purushottam, Chief Electoral Officer, Uttarakhand
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: I.N.D.I.A bloc has already disintegrated, says Union minister Shekhawat
The alliance was a gathering of such people who all have big corruption cases against them. They formed this group to safeguard each other. However, they have now disintegrated. You are well aware what is left of them now: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Notification out for first phase
On Wednesday morning, the gazette notification was released for April 19's first phase, during which electors in 102 constituencies across 17 states and 4 UTs will exercise their right to franchise.