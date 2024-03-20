Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Gazette notification released for phase 1 polling

Around 97 crore citizens are eligible to vote in these elections (Representational Photo)

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Campaigning for the upcoming general elections is in full flow after the Election Commission of India (ECI), on March 16, declared the schedule of what will be the world's largest democratic exercise, with 96.8 crore eligible voters. On Wednesday, the gazette notification was released for the first phase of polling; in the first phase, voting will be held on April 19 in 102 parliamentary constituencies across 17 states and four Union territories (UTs).

Lok Sabha Election 2024 full schedule:

• Phase 1- April 19

• Phase 2- April 26

• Phase 3- May 7

• Phase 4 - May 13

• Phase 5 - May 20

• Phase 6 - May 25

• Phase 7 - June 1

The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be conducted on June 4, as per the schedule released by the poll body.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which leads the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is seeking a third consecutive term. In both 2014 and the previous 2019 polls, the BJP secured a majority on its own, winning 282 and 303 seats, respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too is targeting a hattrick of wins for the country's top job.

NDA's principal challenger is the Congress-led opposition I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc, with over two dozen constituents.