Chirag Paswan on possible Lok Sabha election faceoff with Pashupati Paras: ‘Uncle to decide’

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said he's willing to run for the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat against his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras. However, he refrained from attacking the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) leader and said that it's up to his uncle to decide if he wants to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi or not. Pashupati Paras (left) and Chirag Paswan (right) (File Photos)

After a party meeting, Paswan said he'll run from Hajipur, with other candidates to be announced later. Regarding his uncle's resignation from the Union cabinet and his possible re-election bid from Hajipur, the Jamui MP said he would welcome his uncle's decision to contest.

"It is for my uncle to decide. He has always said that he will always stand with PM Modi. Now he has to decide if he wants to become an obstruction in his path to achieve the target of winning over 400 seats for the NDA," he told reporters.

Paswan said that despite facing numerous political challenges, he is prepared to confront this one, alluding to the potential "uncle vs nephew" contest that could make Hajipur a highly watched constituency in the elections.

He said that Hajipur held significant importance for his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan.

Chirag Paswan has won the Jamui seat in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Kiren Rijiju takes charge of Paras' ministry

Earth sciences minister Kiren Rijiju assumed the additional responsibility as the union minister of food processing industries. Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Paras resigned on Tuesday, alleging that the BJP treated his party unfairly by not including it in the seat-sharing arrangement with allies for the Bihar Lok Sabha elections. BJP allocated five seats to the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas), disregarding his faction's demands.

