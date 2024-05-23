Lok Sabha Elections | ‘Sultanpur only constituency where people call MP Maa’: Varun Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi supported his mother, Maneka Gandhi, in the Sultanpur constituency on Thursday and talked about the special connection between her and the people of her constituency. Varun Gandhi (HT/File)

Varun was campaigning for his mother, the BJP candidate and current MP from Sultanpur, on Thursday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Addressing a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, Varun said, “In the entire country, elections are being held in 543 constituencies. In many places, biggest of the leaders are contesting but Sultanpur is the only constituency where nobody calls the Member of Parliament (MP) as 'mantri ji', 'sansad ji' nor they call her by her name. Instead, everyone calls them 'Mother'.”

Sultanpur is set to vote on May 25 in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi expressed respect for the role of a mother, comparing it to divine power. He highlighted that mothers are universally known for their protection, fairness, help in times of need and endless love. “A mother is considered to be a divine power, equivalent to God. Because when the whole world may or may not stand by you, a mother never leaves your side. Today, I am not here just to show support for my mother, but I am here to show support for the mother of Sultanpur. The definition of a mother is that she is a power that protects everyone, does not discriminate, helps in times of trouble, and always keeps love in her heart for everyone. A mother's scolding is also a blessing,” he said.

Read Here | I only raise local issues that matter to voters: Maneka Gandhi

“When we first came to Sultanpur 10 years ago to contest elections, people said, 'Sir, the vibrancy that exists in Amethi, the vibrancy that exists in Raibareli, we want the same vibrancy in Sultanpur too.' Today, it brings me great joy to say that when Sultanpur's name is mentioned in the country, it is mentioned in the first line of the mainstream,” Varun added.

Maneka Gandhi on her son

Earlier, Maneka Gandhi expressed her wish for her son to be happy despite the political turmoil. When asked about the rumours of Varun's anti-BJP stance since 2019 and his exclusion from the BJP ticket list for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Maneka stressed that her main concern was her son's well-being.

“I just want to see him (Varun Gandhi) happy, and what more can one ask from life,” she said.

When asked about Varun not running from UP's Pilibhit, where he has been MP thrice, Maneka said he was ready to support her campaign in Sultanpur. “When I asked Varun to campaign for me, he agreed to campaign for me. He has come to Sultanpur for this. Whatever has happened is done, now we should talk further. Opportunity comes from ability and it is a misconception in every party that only the MPs run the party. There are more than one crore members in the BJP. There are around 300-400 MPs, so are there no other leaders apart from them in the party? If you have the capability, a way will definitely be made.”

Sultanpur constituency

The Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency is set for a tough three-way contest between the BJP, the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The current BJP candidate is Maneka. The SP has chosen Rambhual Nishad, replacing Bheem Nishad, and the BSP has fielded Udraj Verma.

The Sultanpur seat includes five Assembly segments — Isauli, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua, and Kadipur. It is a General seat. Since Independence, Sultanpur has had MPs from several parties, with no single party dominating. Congress has won eight times, BSP twice and BJP four times.