The finance minister is set to reply to the discussion on the Union Budget on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman had accused the Opposition of spreading falsehoods regarding the Union Budget and claimed that the schemes announced by the Centre were pro-poor.

Home minister Amit Shah will move a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, as passed by Rajya Sabha. Congress leaders Adhir R Chowdhury, Manish Tewari, TMC leader Saugata Roy and Congress leader Amar Singh along with other lawmakers will move the resolution disapproves of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. 1 of 2021).

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Narendra S Tomar, Smriti Irani, TC Gehlot, Kiren Rijiju, Harsh Vardhan and Prahalad Singh Patel along with other union ministers are slated to present papers at the table.

Follow live updates from the Parliament here: