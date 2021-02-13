Lok Sabha LIVE: FM says Covid-19 didn't deter government from taking up reforms
- Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman had accused the Opposition of spreading falsehoods regarding the Union Budget and claimed that the schemes announced by the Centre were pro-poor.
The finance minister is set to reply to the discussion on the Union Budget on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, Sitharaman had accused the Opposition of spreading falsehoods regarding the Union Budget and claimed that the schemes announced by the Centre were pro-poor.
Home minister Amit Shah will move a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, as passed by Rajya Sabha. Congress leaders Adhir R Chowdhury, Manish Tewari, TMC leader Saugata Roy and Congress leader Amar Singh along with other lawmakers will move the resolution disapproves of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (Ordinance No. 1 of 2021).
Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Narendra S Tomar, Smriti Irani, TC Gehlot, Kiren Rijiju, Harsh Vardhan and Prahalad Singh Patel along with other union ministers are slated to present papers at the table.
FEB 13, 2021 10:40 AM IST
FM says government supported MSMEs via various steps during lockdown
Even during lockdown, we made announcements to support MSMEs by two ways -
- Suspending some clauses of the IBC so that MSMEs wouldn't be pulled to courts, declared insolvent.
- Extending dates for many payments, compliance to March 31, 2021. We also gave money to ensure working capital.
Business owners were notified by SMS, phone calls via banks that lending will be available and we ensured it, says FM.
FEB 13, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Congress gives birth to schemes, then mismanages them, uses them for their cronies, alleges FM
"Congress party gives birth to good schemes but lacks the will to use them transparently. It uses them to favours the cronies," says FM.
Retorts to the 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' remarks made by Rahul Gandhi.
"In 2009-10 budget, ₹39,100 crore was allocated and ₹33,000 crore was used. In 2015-16 budget, ₹34,699 crore was allocated and ₹37,000 crore was utilised."
In the year of the pandemic (2020-21) ₹61,500 crore was allocated and was then increased to ₹1,11,500 crore. However ₹90,000 crore might only be utilised by the end of this year, but a far higher allocation has been made," the FM asserts.
FEB 13, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Clearing OROP arrears through one-time payment led to higher defence allocation last year, says FM
"This year ₹2,09,319 for the revenue component, ₹1,13,734 for capital component and ₹1,33,825 for pensions component for the defence sector. Compare it with 2013-14, the last budget of the UPA government," FM says.
Higher allocation to defence last year because one time payment to clear OROP arrears, the FM confirms and that one time payment component wouldn't be repeated.
FEB 13, 2021 10:26 AM IST
FM says health allocation increased by 9.79% in new budget
"Even WHO has said water and sanitation contribute to health and hence we have it in the budget. In budget speech I said, we are taking a holistic approach to health," says FM.
"It is a comprehensive logical approach. Allocations to core health has not come down but gone up. Budget 2021-22 marks 9.67 per cent growth. We have only increased," the FM says.
FEB 13, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Agricultural allocation in budget 'misread' says FM
Data in budget regarding agriculture allocation has been 'misread'. A total of ₹1.15 lakh crores has been transferred to 10.75 crore farmers through the PMKSY, Nirmala Sitharaman says.
FEB 13, 2021 10:17 AM IST
We respected Indian entrepreneurial skills since Jan Sangh days, says FM
Respecting India's entrepreneurial skills, managerial skills, business skills has always been us, since Jan Sangh days, says FM Sitharaman.
Respecting wealth creators, tax payers and honest citizens has always been consistent with our government, she says.
FEB 13, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Covid-19 didn't deter government from taking up reform measures, says FM Sitharaman
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says government not deterred by the Covid-19 pandemic to take up reform measures necessary for sustaining long term growth.
These reforms riveted in a policy to lay a path for India to be one of the top economies in the world in the coming decade and further.
FEB 13, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi says will continue to support agitations against farm laws
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP government has been unable to keep its promises and reiterated his support for the ongoing protests against farm laws by farmers' unions representatives. For Live updates on the farm laws, click here. Earlier on Friday, the Wayanad MP had said the Union Budget failed to uplift the poorer sections of the society.
FEB 13, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Finance minister Sitharaman to address Lok Sabha
The Union minister for finance will reply to the Budget session on Saturday in the Lower House.
Lok Sabha LIVE: FM says Covid-19 didn't deter government from taking up reforms
