Lok Sabha offers obituaries to national leaders

The monsoon session of Lok Sabha which commenced Wednesday began with remembering deceased political leaders, lawmakers and eminent personalities.

As the session began, Speaker of the House Om Birla offered obituaries to veteran leader Mulayam Singh Yadav show passed away this year.

Besides Mulayam, the obituary list included the names of one sitting Lok Sabha member, eight former Lok Sabha members, and six Rajya Sabha members.

Paying respect to veteran political leader and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Speaker said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav was beloved across all parties due to his simple and compassionate manner. As an experienced leader, this Assembly has always received their guidance and direction.”

“The nation has lost a beloved, experienced, and efficient leader,” he said.

Mulayam Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness on October 10 of this year. Yadav was elected as a member of the Lok Sabha seven times in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

The Speaker further remembered and offered obituaries to Manikrao H. Gavit, a member of the seventeenth and fifteenth Lok Sabha, who also served as a pro tem speaker in the fifteenth Lok Sabha and Jayanti Patnaik, a member of the seventh, eighth and twelfth Lok Sabha, the first chairperson of the national commission for women (NCW).

G. Krishna, the veteran Telegu actor with a film career spanning five decades and more than 350 films in various roles, was also honoured for his contributions.

Other parliamentarians honoured were Sunder Lal, a member of the fourth Lok Sabha, and Debi Ghoshal, a member of the eighth Lok Sabha, Rupchand Pal, Gobinda Chandra Naskar, a member of the fifteenth Lok Sabha and Than Singh Jatav, a member of the ninth Lok Sabha.

It is customary to offer obituaries in the House on the demise of sitting members, ministers, former members, outstanding and eminent personages, and national leaders.

Persons who have essayed an essential role in the public life of the country and heads of governments of foreign and friendly states are also honoured by the House.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm after reading the obituaries on the first day of the winter session of Parliament.