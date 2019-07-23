Parliament live updates| D Raja gives notice to discuss Trump’s statement on Kashmir issue

The seventeenth session of the Lok Sabha is likely to be extended as the Government plans to extend the ongoing session. Centre has said there are two dozen bills to be passed in the House and conveyed it to the Opposition that it wanted it to extend until August 2. The first session of the Lok Sabha, of the PM Narendra Modi led-government, began on June 17.

The government has blamed the Opposition for not cooperating which led to halting of several bills.

The BJP Parliamentary meeting is scheduled to be held at 9:30 am today.

In today’s list of business, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan will present the The DNA Technology(Use and Application)Regulation Bill, 2019.

Union Minister Amit Shah will move to amend the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Santosh Gangwar, Union minister will move for leave to introduce The Code on Wages, 2019 bill followed by The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions, 2019 Bill.

10:34 am IST D Raja gives notice to discuss Trump’s statement on Kashmir issue CPI Member of Parliament D Raja has given notice of suspension of business in Rajya Sabha to discuss ‘the statement of US President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Trump to mediate in Kashmir issue’: ANI





10:26am IST BJP parliamentary party meeting underway BJP’s parliamentary party meeting is taking place in the Parliament Library building. BJP MPs at a meeting of the party in Parliament House, July 23, 2019. ( ANI / Twitter )





10:19 am IST BJP, BJP, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MPs give zero hour notices Rajya Sabha MPs from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday gave Zero Hour notices in the Upper House of Parliament over various issues, reports ANI. BJD MP Prasanna Acharya gave the notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand for reservation of seats for students from Odisha in National Law University. BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav moved the notice over the need to increase the limit of creamy layer for OBCs, while another BJP MP, Ashok Bajpai, gave notice over the need for adequate police force to maintain law and order in the country. YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy, on the other hand, moved the notice in the Rajya Sabha over the forest rights of STs and other traditional forest dwellers.





10:10am IST PM Modi arrives for BJP meeting PM Modi arrives for BJP meeting at the Parliament. Union home minister Amit Shah and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also reach parliament for the meeting. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party Meeting at Parliament Library Building. pic.twitter.com/fVpNP51d4A — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019



