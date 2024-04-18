Lok Sabha polls: EC issues notice for 4th phase voting for 96 seats on May 13

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued the notification for the fourth phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The fourth phase of voting will take place on May 13, in 96 constituencies spread across 9 states and one Union Territory. EC issued notification for 4th phase of elections (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

This phase will witness polling for 96 Lok Sabha seats across 9 states and one Union Territory, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The last date for filing the nominations for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is April 25, according to the ECI notification. Scrutiny of nominations by the poll body will take place on April 26. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature will be April 29.

Andhra Pradesh will vote on all its 25 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase on May 13 while Jharkhand will go for polls on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Polling for the 17th Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana will be held in a single phase on May 13 and polling in Odisha will take place in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 01.

The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is tomorrow, on April 19. On Friday, people from 102 constituencies spread across 21 states and Union Territories will cast their votes.

In the first phase, polling will be held in Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Assam (5), Bihar (4), Chhattisgarh (1), Madhya Pradesh (6), Maharashtra (5), Manipur (2), Meghalaya (2), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Rajasthan (12), Sikkim (1), Tamil Nadu (39), Tripura (1), Uttar Pradesh (8), Uttarakhand (5), West Bengal (3), Andaman and Nicobar (1), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Lakshadweep (1) and Puducherry (1).

The 2024 general elections are being conducted across India in seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of the votes for the same will take place on June 4.

Yesterday was the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections across all the constituencies set to cast their votes on April 19. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in the northeast, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conducted multiple rallies in Karnataka.

(With inputs from ANI)