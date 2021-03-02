Home / India News / Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged to create new platform, Sansad TV
india news

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged to create new platform, Sansad TV

Officials said that the Rajya Sabha TV establishment—that runs from a rented public property adjacent to the Talkatora stadium, will be merged with the LSTV’s infrastructure to create the new entity
By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:44 AM IST
New Delhi, India - April 20, 2020: A view of the Parliament House seen as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats resumed work from today after they were shut in the last week of March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Photo by Mohd Zakir/HT Archive) (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)

Indian Parliament integrated its two TV channels for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to create Sansad TV—a new platform that will continue to live telecast house proceedings and also pack news and current affairs programme in Hindi and English.

Officials said that the Rajya Sabha TV establishment—that runs from a rented public property adjacent to the Talkatora stadium, will be merged with the LSTV’s infrastructure to create the new entity.

Former textiles secretary Ravi Kapoor has been appointed as the CEO of the new entity for a period of one year on a contract basis, an internal order of the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

The plan was proposed by an expert committee headed by Prasar Bharati CEO Surya Prakash in 2019 and aims at cutting costs, streamlining management of the channel and rejig the content to make it a more attractive product for viewers and advertisers. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV were profit-making entities and the channels bagged advertisements primarily from public sector giants and central ministries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Ghazipur border reopens partially after a month

Kerala strike against rising fuel prices hits normal life

Termination of 26-week pregnancy of rape survivor? SC seeks medical board report

Hash constant: Govt’s solution to tracing originator of viral messages

According to the new plan, Sansad TV will have two platforms or channels to ensure smooth telecast of live proceedings of the two Houses of Parliament.

“During the recess, the options would be to run current affairs channels in English and Hindi or just shut down one channel and run programmes on the other,” said a senior official involved in the plan.

“The integrated plan would be a major cost-saving exercise as the RSTV shells out 10-12 crore on rent alone for its office and studio on the Talkatora Road,” said a senior official of the Rajya Sabha.

The new address for the Sansad TV will be a small bungalow at Mahadev Road that also houses kennel for eight sniffer dogs of the Parliament security service.

The Lok Sabha TV also has a studio in the Parliament library building and a feed centre on the first floor of Parliament building. These existing infrastructures would be enough, officials believe, to run Sansad TV.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP