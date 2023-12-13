Lok Sabha security scare: One accused is an engineer; father calls him ‘good boy’

One of the two men who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery has been identified as Manoranjan from Karnataka's Mysuru district. The police have arrested four people in connection with the incident. Devraj, the father of the accused Manoranjan. (PTI)

Manoranjan's father Devraj Gowda said his son should be hanged if he had done something wrong.

He also said that his son is a good boy. He said he used to read Swami Vivekananda's books and is an engineer by education.

"My son is a good boy. He is honest and truthful. His only desire is to do good for the society and sacrifice for the society. He used to read Swami Vivekananda's books. I think he developed such thoughts after reading these books," Gowda told reporters.

"It is difficult to understand what was running in his mind. My son completed his BE (Bachelor in Engineering) in 2016 and was looking after the farm. He also worked in some firms in Delhi and Bengaluru," he added.

"If my son has done anything good, of course, I support him but If he has done something wrong I strongly condemn it. Let him be hanged if he has done something wrong for society," he said.

Terming his son's act wrong, he said he had no idea why he protested inside the Parliament.

According to PTI, he was known to BJP MP Prathap Simha, who had authorised passes for their entry into the Lok Sabha chamber.

The news agency claimed Manoranjan used to visit Simha's office often.

Manoranjan D, one of the accused, introduced co-accused Sagar Sharma as a friend to the MP's office and got passes issued to them on the pretext of watching the new Parliament, according to sources.

He had been urging for the passes for over three months.

The police also arrested two people from outside the Parliament -- Neelam and Amol.

"They claim that they reached Parliament on their own and refused association with any organisation. Police are forming a special team for interrogation," the Delhi police told ANI.

The men raised slogans against "dictatorship" inside the Lok Sabha.

The police are interrogating the arrested people.

The motivation for their act is unknown at the moment.

With inputs from PTI, ANI