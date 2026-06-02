Lokhande Prashant Sitaram was appointed as new chairman of the CBSE on Tuesday amid a row over its On-Screen Marking System. He replaces Rahul Singh who was transferred earlier in the day along with secretary Himanshu Gupta.

CBSE has been facing flak over its OSM system, and allegations of corruption in its tendering process too.(cbseindia29/Facebook)

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Rahul Singh has now been appointed additional secretary in the ministry of agriculture, as per an order shared by the government which said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the new postings.

Sitaram is an IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre from the 2001 batch and moves to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from his posting as additional secretary in the ministry of home affairs.

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{{^usCountry}} His recent trajectory has been in the home ministry headed by Amit Shah. He was appointed joint secretary in the MHA in late 2022, and was elevated to additional secretary recently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His recent trajectory has been in the home ministry headed by Amit Shah. He was appointed joint secretary in the MHA in late 2022, and was elevated to additional secretary recently. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul Singh, whom he replaces, is an officer of the Bihar cadre from the 1996 batch of the IAS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul Singh, whom he replaces, is an officer of the Bihar cadre from the 1996 batch of the IAS. {{/usCountry}}

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