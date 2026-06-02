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LP Sitaram appointed as new CBSE chairman amid paper-checking system scandal

Sitaram replaces Rahul Singh who was transferred earlier in the day along with secretary Himanshu Gupta.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 09:05 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Lokhande Prashant Sitaram was appointed as new chairman of the CBSE on Tuesday amid a row over its On-Screen Marking System. He replaces Rahul Singh who was transferred earlier in the day along with secretary Himanshu Gupta.

CBSE has been facing flak over its OSM system, and allegations of corruption in its tendering process too.(cbseindia29/Facebook)

Rahul Singh has now been appointed additional secretary in the ministry of agriculture, as per an order shared by the government which said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the new postings.

Sitaram is an IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre from the 2001 batch and moves to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from his posting as additional secretary in the ministry of home affairs.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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