London-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai due to technical snag

An Air India flight (AI129) heading from Mumbai to London, returned to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday due to a technical problem. The airline arranged alternative flights for the passengers and offered full refunds to those who canceled their tickets, Air India spokesperson added. (Reuters/File)

The plane landed safely at Mumbai airport and underwent precautionary checks, reported ANI.

"Air India flight AI129 operating from Mumbai to London made an air return to Mumbai due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai for precautionary checks. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our guests due to this unexpected disruption," ANI quoted an Air India spokesperson as saying.

The airline arranged alternative flights for the passengers and offered full refunds to those who cancelled their tickets, the spokesperson said.

“We have already made alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their destination. Guests have also been offered full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date if so desired by them. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our customers and crew remains the top priority,” they added.

Meanwhile, an Air India flight bound for Mumbai had to cancel its takeoff on Wednesday after a bird strike at Goa's Dabolim airport. The incident occurred at around 6:45am. About 116 passengers passengers were travelling to Mumbai on the plane.

“Air India Flight AI684 from Dabolim, Goa, to Mumbai, to experienced a bird-hit during its take-off run. The cockpit crew discontinued the take-off as per the Standard Operating Procedures to ensure safety of the customers and crew. All passengers had disembarked safely and the aircraft went for necessary inspection following the incident. Our ground colleagues at the Dabolim airport extended all support to the guests. Alternative arrangements were made to fly them to their destination at the earliest. They were also offered full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date if so desired by them,” the airline said in a statement.