Mumbai-bound Air India flight aborts take-off due to bird-hit at Goa's Dabolim airport

A Mumbai-bound flight of Air India aborted its take-off due to a bird-hit at Goa's Dabolim airport on Wednesday morning, the airline said. An Air India aeroplane at a runway in Hyderabad. (Reuters/Used only for representation)

“Air India Flight AI684 from Dabolim, Goa, to Mumbai, to experienced a bird-hit during its take-off run. The cockpit crew discontinued the take-off as per the Standard Operating Procedures to ensure safety of the customers and crew. All passengers had disembarked safely and the aircraft went for necessary inspection following the incident,” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

“Our ground colleagues at the Dabolim airport extended all support to the guests. Alternative arrangements were made to fly them to their destination at the earliest. They were also offered full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date if so desired by them,” the statement further read.

According to airport director MC Jayarajan, the incident occurred at 6:45am. Following the bird-hit, smoke began emanating from the aircraft's engine, resulting in the take-off being aborted, he told reporters, adding that the incident was reported to senior authorities by the air traffic controller.

As many as 116 passengers were flying to Mumbai on the aircraft, he added.

Calling the incident a ‘serious matter,’ Jayarajan also stated that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will take up the matter of the presence of birds on the runway with the Indian Navy.

Located in the Vasco da Gama city of the coastal state, the Goa International Airport at Dabolim is a part of INS Hansa base of the Indian Navy. There have also been incidents of the Navy's fighter jets suffering a bird-hit.

(With agency inputs)