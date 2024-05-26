Leh-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi after bird hit; passengers deplaned

A SpiceJet aircraft from Delhi to Leh returned to Delhi on Sunday after a bird hit engine. The aircraft landed safely, and passengers were deplaned normally. Representative Image(AFP File Photo)

“SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating SG-123 from Delhi to Leh returned back to Delhi after suffering a bird hit on engine 2. The aircraft landed back safely in Delhi and passengers were deplaned normally,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The aircraft made a normal landing and not an emergency landing, it added.

Second bird hit incident in a week

This come just days after an Emirates flight landed in Mumbai late Monday night after colliding with a flock of flamingos shortly before touchdown. The incident damaged the plane and left several birds dead.

The Boeing 777, flying from Dubai to Mumbai, hit the flock about 300 meters from the ground, resulting in the deaths of 39 flamingos.

Zoologist Chinmay Joshi said that the Wildlife Conflict Mitigation and Management Plan needs a review by airport authorities, in coordination with the forest department and wildlife experts, to prevent such incidents.

B N Kumar, Director of NatConnect Foundation, an environmental protection organization in Navi Mumbai, said that he has written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation requesting a high-level investigation to determine how the Emirates aircraft collided with the birds. Kumar questioned why the pilot did not detect the flock on radar. "If any passenger had been affected by the bird hit, it would have made global headlines, but the death of 40 flamingos seems to be of little concern to the authorities and urban planners," Kumar said.

