Navy’s MiG jet crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:11 IST

A MiG 29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy, which was on a training mission, crashed shortly after taking off in Goa on Saturday, officials said.

“During a training mission, after take off from INS HANSA at Dabolim a Mig 29k trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav ejected safely (sic),” the navy tweeted.

The cause of the engine failure was not immediately known but some reports claimed it was on account of a bird hit.

Navy sources confirmed that the aircraft being flown by trainee pilots landed in an open area.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a huge plume of smoke as well as two parachutes descending after the crash.

The pilots were initially cared for by local residents after they landed in a residential area and were reported safe and conscious.

More details of the incident are awaited.

The MiG 29K is the aircraft carrier version of the MiG 29 stationed at INS Hansa Dabolim and designated for Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya.