‘Long and healthy life,’ PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari wish Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 11:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tweeted wishing Congress chief Sonia Gandhi a long and healthy life on her birthday. “Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life,” PM Modi tweeted. Union minister Nitin Gadkari too extended her wish to Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi turns 74 today.

Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2020

Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 9, 2020

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday in view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Congress chief is currently in Goa after doctors advised her to shift out of Delhi in view of heavy pollution and poor air quality that had aggravated her chest infection. Her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is accompanying her.

Last year too, she did not celebrate her birthday in the wake of rise in incidents of rape in various parts of the country and concerns over women’s security. The decision came after the death of a rape victim, who was set ablaze, at a hospital in Delhi and also the incident of a young veterinarian being raped, killed and set ablaze in Hyderabad by four people last year.