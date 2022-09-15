Look forward to exchanging views on regional, topical issues at SCO summit: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he will discuss regional and global issues and expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) during the SCO Summit in Samarkand.

In a departure statement, PM Modi said he will also exchange views on deepening of multifaceted cooperation within the SCO.

The Prime Minister will leave for Uzbekistan on Thursday evening for the SCO Summit.

He will be in the country for 24 hours where he is expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra told a news briefing.

PM Modi said in the departure statement that he is visiting Samarkand at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend the meeting of the council of heads of state of the SCO.

“At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and on further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organisation,” he said.

“Under the Uzbek Chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism,” he added.

PM Modi said he looked forward to meeting Mirziyoyev in Samarkand, and recalled his visit to India in 2018.

“He also graced the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as its guest of honour in 2019. In addition, I will hold bilateral meetings with some of the other leaders attending the summit,” Modi said.

There has been no official word from the Indian side on the bilateral meetings in Samarkand.

However, Russian and Iranian officials have said the presidents of the two countries will hold bilateral meetings with PM Modi.

The prime minister’s schedule in Samarkand will be packed and the number of bilateral meetings is set to be limited, people familiar with the matter said.

