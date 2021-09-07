Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Lookout notice against ex-Maharashtra minister Deshmukh over corruption case
india news

Lookout notice against ex-Maharashtra minister Deshmukh over corruption case

In April this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Deshmukh to probe allegations that he misused his position, and collected ₹4.7 crore from Mumbai’s bars for their “smooth functioning” through an assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 02:42 AM IST
Anil Deshmukh had in the past termed the allegations against him false.(HT File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who has skipped at least five summons issued by the agency in connection with a money laundering probe against him, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

The circular, people said, was issued in April this year to prevent Deshmukh from leaving India.

In April this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Deshmukh to probe allegations that he misused his position, and collected 4.7 crore from Mumbai’s bars for their “smooth functioning” through an assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze. Vaze is in jail for his alleged role in the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case. On the basis of the CBI case, the ED launched a probe against the Nationalist Congress Party leader and issued a LOC against him, said the people. Deshmukh had in the past termed the allegations against him false.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has refused to extend the CBI custody of Deshmukh’s lawyer, Anand Daga, and CBI sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari in a graft case.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anil deshmukh lookout notice enforcement directorate
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Obviously’: BJP responds to buzz that it wants to be part of Sikkim cabinet

Farm unions say will take protest across the country

Six additional Karnataka HC judges made permanent

TN tables bill making it must for shop owners to provide seating for staff
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP