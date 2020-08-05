‘Lord Ram can’t appear in injustice, hatred’: Rahul tweets as Ayodhya witnesses historic Ram temple event

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 14:40 IST

Lord Ram is justice, he is compassion and the manifestation of love; he can never appear in hatred, cruelty and injustice, tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as India witnessed the historic moment of the foundation laying of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief posted, “Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram” is the manifestation of the best human qualities that form the core of humanity.

On Tuesday, Gandhi’s sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released a statement ahead of the Ram mandir bhoomi pujan event. In the statement, she hoped for the event to become “an occasion of national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation”.

मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान राम सर्वोत्तम मानवीय गुणों का स्वरूप हैं। वे हमारे मन की गहराइयों में बसी मानवता की मूल भावना हैं।



राम प्रेम हैं

वे कभी घृणा में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते



राम करुणा हैं

वे कभी क्रूरता में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते



राम न्याय हैं

वे कभी अन्याय में प्रकट नहीं हो सकते। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and MP Shashi Tharoor also tweeted ahead of the grand Ram temple ceremony. Sibal refrained from directly referring to the occasion and posted, “some moments in history are destined”.

Tharoor said that “Ram Rajya would not be an occasion for triumphalist bigotry” if his virtues and values are spread all across.

The much-awaited foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple concluded in Ayodhya on Wednesday with PM Modi performing the bhoomi pujan ceremony at the auspicious Ram janmbhoomi site. The prime minister released a commemorative postage stamp on the ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’ and addressed the nation on the groundbreaking occasion.

“A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been staying makeshift tent till now. Today, Ram janmbhoomi breaks free of the cycle of breaking and getting built again - that had been going on for centuries,” the prime minister said.