'Lord Ram doesn't bless those...': Sena, Raj Thackeray cross swords over Ayodhya visit

Even before the heat of the loudspeaker row could die down, Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have now crossed swords over the visit of their leaders to Ayodhya. Raj Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5, while Maharashtra minister and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray will visit Ayodhya along with Shiv Sena workers from across the country on June 10. Both are scheduled to visit the Ram Mandir.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticised Raj Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya and said Lord Ram "does not bless those coming to him with fake emotions and for political reasons".

Raj Thackeray shares Bal Thackeray's old video amid Hanuman Chalisa row. Watch

On Saturday, amid the loudspeaker row, Raj Thackeray issues a message to his party workers asking them to refrain from making any comments on his upcoming Ayodhya visit. He said some officials have been given the charge of being the party's spokesperson on Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya. Other party workers should not talk to the media, he said.

'Battle for Balasaheb Thackeray legacy'

Raj Thackeray's demand that all illegal loudspeakers of mosques and other religious places should be taken down has catapulted him into political prominence in the state once again. Speculations of a BJP-MNS alliance are also rife as Yogi Adityanath's government removed hundreds of illegal loudspeakers from religious places, including temples. A fight for the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray has begun in the backdrop of the loudspeaker row as Raj Thackeray shared Balasaheb Thackeray's old video against loudspeakers at mosques. In a sharp retort, the Shiv Sena shared Balasaheb Thackeray's old video where he chastised Raj Thackeray for copying his style.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON