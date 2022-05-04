Raj Thackeray shares Bal Thackeray's old video amid Hanuman Chalisa row. Watch

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray who has appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques today tweeted an old video of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray talking about loudspeakers. In the old video, Hindutva leader Bal Thackeray could be seen speaking on namaz on roads and loudspeakers in masjid.

Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques; security tightened at Raj Thackeray's house

Sharing the video of uncle Bal Thackeray, Raj Thackeray seems to be claiming a fresh stake as the original flagbearer of the Sena legacy amid claims that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has changed from what it was - presumably because of their alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party in the state.

Maharashtra is amid a political turmoil over the Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row with independent politicians Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana still behind the bars for their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

Security has been tightened in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra as, in an open appeal on Tuesday, Raj Thackeray urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques on Wednesday, since his ultimatum of May 3 is over.

Videos of MNS workers playing Hanuman Chalisa on Wednesday during morning azaan have also surfaced on social media.

Apprehending a law and order situation, several MNS leaders, including Raj Thackeray, have been issued notices by the police as a precautionary measure. Raj Thackeray's Mumbai residence has also turned into a fortress with heavy police deployment since Tuesday evening. Loudspeakers have also been seized from the Mumbai office of MNS.

