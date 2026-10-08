'Lost control of its Frankenstein': India lambasts Pakistan's doublespeak on terrorism at UN

India on Wednesday exposed Pakistan's doublespeak at the United Nations, stating that Islamabad had lost control of the "Frankenstein" monster of terrorism created by the state.

Raghoo Puri, India's first Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, stated that Pakistan has presented itself as a "victim" while financing and facilitating terrorism. (ANI)

Raghoo Puri, India's first Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, stated that Pakistan has presented itself as a "victim" while financing and facilitating terrorism.

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"Pakistan has presented itself as a frontline state in combating terrorism and as a victim, while masking the fact that the Frankenstein (monster) the Pakistani state has created and lost control over has moved from wreaking havoc in neighbouring countries to doing the same in Pakistan," said Puri.

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Puri's remarks came as India exercised its right of reply in response to the Pakistan representative's statement in the Sixth Committee of the UN General Assembly on the Agenda Item: Measures to Eliminate International Terrorism.

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'Have not forgotten 9/11, 26/11 and Pahalgam'

{{^usCountry}} The first secretary also recalled the 9/11 terror attacks in New York, whose main perpetrator, Osama Bin Laden, was found in Pakistan's Abbottabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first secretary also recalled the 9/11 terror attacks in New York, whose main perpetrator, Osama Bin Laden, was found in Pakistan's Abbottabad. {{/usCountry}}

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The Indian representative also brought up the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and the recent Pahalgam attack, which resulted in a five-day military standoff between India and Pakistan.

"The victims in Pahalgam were not asked about their political orientation; they were asked about their religion. It is therefore deeply ironic that Pakistan speaks of combating religious hatred while allowing the conditions that enable it to persist and thrive, especially by fomenting cross-border terrorism," he said.

"Pakistan continues with its narrative building, misinformation, and disinformation. If bombed-out airfields and cratered runways look like victory to Pakistan, they are of course welcome to enjoy it," Puri said.

Puri also said that Islamabad "glosses over its state support for terrorism by announcing enhanced rewards for apprehending the UN-listed head of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist and mastermind of several attacks against my country, Masood Azhar."

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Adding that the world is aware of Pakistan's financing for terrorism, Puri highlighted Pakistani media interviews with Azhar regarding the “success of Operation Sindoor”

“If the media can reach Azhar and get his confirmation on Operation Sindoor, the Pakistani State surely knows his whereabouts,” Puri added.

India highlights internal contradictions

While exposing the doublespeak, Puri also recalled a statement by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who is the daughter of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Last month, Sharif had remarked that the threats faced by the Punjab province are "less from the neighbouring countries and more from neighbouring provinces.

Furthermore, a Nawaz Sharif interview given to Dawn newspaper in 2018 was also highlighted, where the former Pakistani prime minister explicitly confessed to his country's culpability regarding the orchestration of the 26/11 terrorist attack on Mumbai.

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"Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors; should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?" he had stated.

While delivering the remarks, the first secretary did not name the two members of the Nawaz family.

Puri also slammed Pakistan's "circular economy" of narrative and words, stating that if Pakistan made efforts to counter terrorism rather than narrative building, "the world would have been a better place."

"But nothing more can be expected from a Form 47 government," he added, referring to a term used to describe allegations of rigging and manipulation in the 2024 general elections in Pakistan.