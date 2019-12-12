e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Lotus symbol on passports as part of security features

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it was part of the enhanced security features to identify fake passports and involves using other national symbols as well on rotation.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2019 21:08 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Opposition members in Lok Sabha had raised the issue of lotus being printed on new passports
Opposition members in Lok Sabha had raised the issue of lotus being printed on new passports(Image for representation)
         

A day after Opposition members in Lok Sabha raised the issue of lotus being printed on new passports, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it was part of the enhanced security features to identify fake passports and involves using other national symbols as well on rotation.

Raising this issue of lotus being printed on new passports brought for distribution in Kozhikode in Kerala during the Zero Hour, M K Raghavan of the Congress said the matter has been highlighted by one of the newspapers and alleged that this was “further saffronisation” of the government establishment with the lotus being the election symbol of the BJP.

Asked about the issue, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “This symbol is our national flower and is part of the enhanced security features to identify fake passports.” These security features have been introduced as part of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines, he said.

“Apart from the Lotus, other national symbols will be used on rotation. Right now it is lotus and then next month there will be something else. These are symbols connected with India such as national flower or national animal,” he said.

