Loudspeakers removed from religious places given to schools in Uttar Pradesh



Many districts in Uttar Pradesh have started the practice of donating loudspeakers removed from religious institutions to government schools to be used for educational purposes, district officials said on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 21, 2022 11:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow/ Prayagraj



While Gorakhpur and Sangam city have already started this process, Lucknow will begin distributing these loudspeakers from next week, district magistrate Abhishek Prakash said.

Gorakhpur district magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand said, “In view of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s instruction, we have handed over loudspeakers removed from religious places to Primary School Gorakhnath Kanya in Nagar Kshetra.”

Anand further explained that the schools could use these loudspeakers for educational purposes like spreading awareness among locals, encouraging them to send their kids to school, apprising them about various government welfare programs, and other cultural activities.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, shared a photo of two government officials handing over two such speakers to Primary School Gorakhnath Kanya in Nagar Kshetra on Saturday.

“Welcome and commend initiative to donate loudspeaker removed from Gorakhnath temple to primary school for use,” he said in his tweet.

In Prayagraj, religious heads of temples and mosques have also started donating extra loudspeakers to the educational institutions. They will be used at schools during assemblies and other functions including sports etc, official aware of the developments said. The managing committees of the mosques and temples have themselves taken down extra loudspeakers as they were causing unnecessary sound pollution, official added.

On Wednesday, the Imam of Shahi mosque at Bahadurganj locality, Ali Miya, handed over a loudspeaker to the manager of Noor Jahan Intermediate College, Haji Ashfaq, in the presence of circle officer Shahganj Satyendra Kumar Tiwari.

Ali Miya said the additional loudspeaker would now be used for promoting educational activities.

Similarly, an additional loudspeaker removed from the Kalyani Devi temple of the old city area in Prayagraj has been donated to Durga Prasad Shastri school located in Daraganj.

Mandir Samiti chairman Sushil Pathak said he took the initiative after an appeal made by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

