Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by November 16: IMD

A low-pressure area, formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify gradually and become a cyclonic storm by November 16 (Monday) evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

A view of unusual rough sea conditions between Nellore and Narsapuram in Visakhapatnam as a cyclonic storm approached. (ANI/File Photo)

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The system formed at 5.30 am under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the weather agency.

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"The low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression by November 15," it said.

The system is expected to move northwestwards and develop into a well-marked low-pressure area around November 14. It is then likely to intensify into a depression over the same region on November 15, the update said.

Wind speeds of around 50 kmph and gusts reaching 60 kmph are likely over the Andaman Sea on November 13 and 14, and over the southeast Bay of Bengal between November 13 and 16.

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{{^usCountry}} The wind speeds could rise to 55 kmph, with gusts of up to 65 kmph, over the southwest Bay of Bengal from November 15 to 17 and over the central Bay of Bengal on November 16 and 17. Odisha puts district collectors on alert {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wind speeds could rise to 55 kmph, with gusts of up to 65 kmph, over the southwest Bay of Bengal from November 15 to 17 and over the central Bay of Bengal on November 16 and 17. Odisha puts district collectors on alert {{/usCountry}}

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The Odisha government on Friday alerted district collectors in the state's coastal and southern regions following the IMD's latest forecast.

Disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said the IMD had not yet informed the state government about the possible impact of the system on Odisha.

"Though the IMD has not made any prediction, we have already taken precautionary measures and informed the district collectors of northern, southern and coastal regions to remain prepared and vigilant about the system brewing in the sea," he told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

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The minister is scheduled to hold a review meeting with senior officials to assess the situation and the possible impact of the developing system, sources told news agency PTI.

In its bulletin, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts on November 18 and 19.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds of 30-40 kmph are also likely during this period in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts on November 19 and 20. A yellow alert has also been issued for these areas.

With inputs from PTI