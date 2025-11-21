Low pressure system to form over Bay of Bengal, intensify into depression by next week: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a weather warning on Thursday said that a low pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22. Tourists and locals have been requested to exercise caution during any recreational activities in and around the sea.(AP)

The weather department said the system will likely intensify into a depression over the central parts of south Bay of Bengal by November 24.

The brewing weather system over the Bay of Bengal also led to the IMD issuing a heavy rain alert in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. If a cyclone does form in the Bay of Bengal, it would be named ‘Senyar’. Submitted by the United Arab Emirates, it typically means a ‘lion’, and is the name of the next cyclonic storm in the North Indian Ocean, as per the roster.

Heavy rainfall alert for Andaman and Nicobar Islands

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall (07-20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places in Nicobar Island. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall (07-11 cm) is also predicted for Andaman Island.

“Thunderstorms with gusty wind (40-50 kilometres per hour) and lightning are also very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 24 and 25,” PTI news agency quoted an official as saying.

Squally weather, along with surface wind speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph are also likely over the Andaman Sea.

Conditions to be rough, advisory against venturing into Andaman Sea

According to the weather department official cited by PTI, sea condition will also likely be rough, with fishermen being advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea till November 23.

“We have issued a Local Cautionary Signal-3 at Port Blair Port,” the official said. Meanwhile, boat owners, locals and tourists have also been advised to ply their boats with vigilance and to exercise caution during any recreational activities in and around the sea given the possibility of surging waves.

The tourists and locals have also been requested to follow all the safety guidelines provided by the administration.