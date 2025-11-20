Cyclone ‘Senyar’ likely to form in Bay of Bengal, IMD issues heavy rain alert in Andaman

With a cyclonic circulation forming over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Given the chances of surging waves, the administration has also advised tourists, local islanders as well as boat owners to ply their boats with vigilance. (AP)

The circulation is likely to intensify from November 21, PTI news agency quoted an official as saying.

As predicted by the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall (between 07 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places in Nicobar Island, with heavy rains (between 07-11 cm) also expected in Andaman.

“Thunderstorms with gusty wind (40-50 kilometres per hour) and lightning are also very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 24 and 25,” the official said.

Meanwhile, squally weather with surface wind speeds reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over Andaman Sea.

Storm to be called ‘Senyar’: The process of naming a cyclone

If it does form, the cyclone will be named ‘Senyar'. However, the IMD has not officially provided an updated regarding the circulation's chances to intensify into a cyclone.

The name ‘Senyar’, typically meaning a ‘lion’, was submitted by the United Arab Emirates, and as per the roster, the next cyclonic storm in the North Indian Ocean will be called by this name.

As done before for the previous Cyclone Montha – which majorly affected Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and parts of Telangana – ‘Senyar’ was also drawn from a pre-approved list of names used for tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region.

The North Indian Ocean (Bay of Bengal & Arabian Sea) uses a list of names contributed by member countries of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones.

Conditions likely to be rough; fishermen, tourists advised not to venture into sea

With sea conditions likely to be rough amid the worsening weather, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea till November 23, PTI quoted an official as saying. “We have issued a Local Cautionary Signal-3 at Port Blair Port,” the official added.

The recreational activities are also to be undertaken with care, according to the PTI report. “There are possibilities of surging waves, boats to ply with utmost vigilance, recreation with due care,” the official said.

Following the weather advisory issued by IMD, the Directorate of Shipping Services may also reschedule sailing of inter-island vessels. “…We may be forced to suspend or cancel mainland/inter-Island/foreshore sector vessels at very short notice,” a senior DSS official said, adding that the safety of passengers and vessels was their “top priority.”