Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said all 24 Indian seafarers aboard the 25-member Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS were “completely safe”. Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, November 17, 2026. (REUTERS)

The tanker was reportedly targeted in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

“All 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries,” Sonowal said in a post on X.

He added that the government was closely monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with the ship management company.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers,” he said.