LPU protest LIVE: Internet services suspended, security increased; Punjab police form SIT to probe rape claims
LPU protests LIVE: LPU has suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed mid-term examinations until further notice.
LPU protests LIVE: Students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara allegedly resorted to vandalism and clashed with police on Sunday during protests over claims that a student was allegedly raped on the university premises and later died by suicide....Read More
The protests, which began overnight, allegedly saw students ransack parts of the campus, set sections of buildings on fire and block a stretch of the Delhi-Amritsar national highway. The situation escalated later in the day as a mob allegedly pelted stones at police and attacked their vehicles, leaving several police personnel injured.
Police register rape case, form SIT
Following the protests, police said a rape case had been registered against an unknown person and a seven-member special investigation team (SIT) had been constituted to probe the matter.
The situation deteriorated further in the evening after talks between the protesting students and authorities failed. Police repeatedly asked the protesters to clear the Delhi-Amritsar national highway, but the blockade continued, leading to further tension at the campus.
Mid-term exams postponed
Meanwhile, LPU postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice and also suspended regular classes for 10 days starting September 28, news agency ANI reported, citing a statement from the university.
"Regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from 28th Sept. 2026 (Monday). Mid-Term Examinations are postponed until further notice. The revised examination schedule will be communicated separately via UMS," LPU said.
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 28 Sept 2026, 08:33:07 AM IST
LPU protests LIVE: Punjab DGP to visit LPU campus amid protests
LPU protests LIVE: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav will visit LPU Campus to take stock of situation.
- 28 Sept 2026, 08:31:52 AM IST
LPU protests LIVE: Heavy police deployment inside campus
LPU protests LIVE: The visuals from LPU showed heavy police deployment as regular classes remain suspended for 10 days.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 28 Sept 2026, 08:24:25 AM IST
LPU protests LIVE: Internet services suspended
LPU protests LIVE: Internet services suspended in and around the varsity campus.
- 28 Sept 2026, 08:14:44 AM IST
LPU protests LIVE: Traffic resumes on national highway
LPU protests LIVE: Traffic has resumed on the national highway after earlier blockades, while heavy police deployment remains in place inside the varsity campus.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 28 Sept 2026, 08:04:10 AM IST
LPU protests LIVE: LPU suspends regular classes for 10 days, postpones exam
LPU protests LIVE: Following the recent unrest, students left for their homes from the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus.
Meanwhile, the university suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed the mid-term examinations.
According to news agency ANI, the statement of the university read, “Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety.”
- 28 Sept 2026, 07:47:40 AM IST
LPU protests LIVE: Chitkara University declares Sep 28-Oct 1 non-teaching days amid LPU unrest
LPU protests LIVE: Amid unrest at LPU, Punjab's Chitkara University has declared September 28 to October 1 as “Non-Teaching Working Days” for all faculty and staff members. According to a circular issued by the university, the decision was taken for “administrative reasons”.
- {{^htLoading}}