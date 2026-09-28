LPU protest LIVE: Internet services suspended, security increased; Punjab police form SIT to probe rape claims

The protests, which began overnight, allegedly saw students ransack parts of the campus, set sections of buildings on fire and block a stretch of the Delhi-Amritsar national highway. The situation escalated later in the day as a mob allegedly pelted stones at police and attacked their vehicles, leaving several police personnel injured.

Police register rape case, form SIT

Following the protests, police said a rape case had been registered against an unknown person and a seven-member special investigation team (SIT) had been constituted to probe the matter.

The situation deteriorated further in the evening after talks between the protesting students and authorities failed. Police repeatedly asked the protesters to clear the Delhi-Amritsar national highway, but the blockade continued, leading to further tension at the campus.

Mid-term exams postponed

Meanwhile, LPU postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice and also suspended regular classes for 10 days starting September 28, news agency ANI reported, citing a statement from the university.

"Regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from 28th Sept. 2026 (Monday). Mid-Term Examinations are postponed until further notice. The revised examination schedule will be communicated separately via UMS," LPU said.