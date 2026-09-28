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LPU protest LIVE: Internet services suspended, security increased; Punjab police form SIT to probe rape claims

By Anushka Awasthi | Reported by Navrajdeep Singh
Sep 28, 2026, 08:33:08 IST

LPU protests LIVE: LPU has suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed mid-term examinations until further notice.

Students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) stage a protest and block the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway outside the campus over claims that a female student was raped on the university premises, near Phagwara, Punjab. (PTI)
Students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) stage a protest and block the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway outside the campus over claims that a female student was raped on the university premises, near Phagwara, Punjab. (PTI)

LPU protests LIVE: Students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara allegedly resorted to vandalism and clashed with police on Sunday during protests over claims that a student was allegedly raped on the university premises and later died by suicide....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 28 Sept 2026, 08:33:07 AM IST

    LPU protests LIVE: Punjab DGP to visit LPU campus amid protests

    LPU protests LIVE: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav will visit LPU Campus to take stock of situation.

  • 28 Sept 2026, 08:31:52 AM IST

    LPU protests LIVE: Heavy police deployment inside campus

    LPU protests LIVE: The visuals from LPU showed heavy police deployment as regular classes remain suspended for 10 days.

  • 28 Sept 2026, 08:24:25 AM IST

    LPU protests LIVE: Internet services suspended

    LPU protests LIVE: Internet services suspended in and around the varsity campus.

  • 28 Sept 2026, 08:14:44 AM IST

    LPU protests LIVE: Traffic resumes on national highway

    LPU protests LIVE: Traffic has resumed on the national highway after earlier blockades, while heavy police deployment remains in place inside the varsity campus.

  • 28 Sept 2026, 08:04:10 AM IST

    LPU protests LIVE: LPU suspends regular classes for 10 days, postpones exam

    LPU protests LIVE: Following the recent unrest, students left for their homes from the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus.

    Meanwhile, the university suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed the mid-term examinations.

    According to news agency ANI, the statement of the university read, “Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety.”

  • 28 Sept 2026, 07:47:40 AM IST

    LPU protests LIVE: Chitkara University declares Sep 28-Oct 1 non-teaching days amid LPU unrest

    LPU protests LIVE: Amid unrest at LPU, Punjab's Chitkara University has declared September 28 to October 1 as “Non-Teaching Working Days” for all faculty and staff members. According to a circular issued by the university, the decision was taken for “administrative reasons”.

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